Here is Male’s Law of Pianos: If you walk into a theater to watch a play and there is a piano on the stage, before the evening is finished, someone will play the piano.
Professor Roy Male introduced me to this idea some 37 years ago, and I’ve been testing it ever since. I’ve found that it is true with 100 percent accuracy. So, it has gradually progressed it in my mind from being Male’s Hypothesis of Pianos to Male’s Axiom of Pianos to Male’s Law of Pianos.
Male was a brilliant and witty University of Oklahoma English professor nearing retirement when I was an undergraduate. He had been one of the midcentury New Critics who revolutionized our understanding of literature, and his essay “Enter Mysterious Stranger” still defines my understanding of fiction in the same way that his eponymous law defines my understanding of dramatic pianos. I was lucky that on his way out the door, he agreed to teach a lower division introduction of literary criticism section, a class all English majors had to take, but only a few of us got to take from Roy Male.
Later in the same class, Professor Male introduced what I call Male’s Definition of Poetry: Poetry is anything that puts the audience in a poetry-perceiving mood.
He came to that conclusion after we’d spent half a semester looking at everything from Shakespeare’s sonnets to avante-garde symbols on a page. He constantly demanded that we tell him what a poem was. Does it have to rhyme? Does it have to have metrical consistency? Does it have to have words?
His ultimate answer was a bit relativist for some tastes and ultimately circular, but it works, and it serves a purpose and has handy application to other genres: Drama is anything that puts the audience in a drama-perceiving mood. Fiction is anything that puts the audience in a fiction-perceiving mood.
Is John Cage’s composition 4’33” music, even though it consists of four minutes, 33 seconds of a performer sitting silently on a stage? Roy Male tells me that it is, so long as the audience perceives it to be music.
Interesting note: It turns out that Male’s Law of Pianos is not as portable as Male’s Definition of Poetry. Outside of theater, a piano on a stage may or may mean someone will play the piano. For example, 4’33”.
A lifetime of listening to Shakespeare scholars talk about Tudor-Stuart drama has led me to my own theorem about dance. In a play, opera, movie or television program, if someone dances, it’s almost always a metaphor for sex. This often works for ballet, tap and square dancing too.
This may tell you more about me than it does about art, but it’s true at least 90% of that time, and is always true in Act V.
Think about this the next time you see “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” or hear yourself say you prefer Gene Kelly’s athletic style to the suave sophistication of Fred Astaire.
(There’s a fascinating episode of “Leave it to Beaver” where Wally teaches his little brother how to fox trot in their bedroom, but let’s keep this in bounds.)
Why, you may wonder, is Wayne prattling on about art theory foolishness? Why doesn’t he say something mean about Donald Trump or that governor of ours or something nice about Medicaid expansion?
Here’s why: Anyone who read this far will never go into a theater — when the day comes that we can go back into theaters — see a piano on the stage and not smile. And if, later, someone starts dancing, they might laugh out loud.
And the next time you look at a limerick whose lines are not in ideal anapestic form and think “Is that even a limerick?” you’ll know my answer.
Thinking about art is its own reward, but it has very real purposes.
Last week, I hosted a Tulsa World Let’s Talk virtual town hall featuring Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Keith Elder and Gilcrease Museum Executive Director Susan Neal discussing what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to the fine and performing arts in Tulsa.
Along the line, I asked them what the value of the arts were during a pandemic. They gave me thoughtful, correct answers, which boil down to this line from Elder: As a doctor treats your health, the arts treat your soul. You can’t live, or certainly live as well, without them.
On Wednesday morning, my WiFi went out. It should have been one of those irritating little moments in modern life that make you realize how dependent you are on technology while you do something that doesn’t require WiFi.
But in this case, there was nothing I could imagine doing that was productive that didn’t involve WiFi. I couldn’t write newspaper stories, edit newspaper stories or even effectively communicate with my newspaper coworkers from my laptop without the aid of my WiFi.
Torqued and grumbling, I texted my boss that I was going to be out of service for a couple of hours.
I changed clothes, grabbed my phone and ear buds, dialed up the album I downloaded three days before and went for a long run.
Forty-five minute later, I was running uphill on Pittsburg Avenue and singing along to Catherine Russell’s version of “Whatcha Gonna Do Where There Ain’t No Swing?” It’s a great version of a great song. Stop reading now and go listen to it. You’ll be glad you did.
Here’s a sample of the lyrics:
What you gonna do, when the night is young
And you want the swing and you just can’t get swung?
Get it?! She’s singing about dancing!
Beyond the metaphors, it’s a happy song that makes you run faster and smile.
By the time I had run home I felt like I didn’t have a care in the world. Certainly, none that involve the word WiFi. It turns out I can be happy without it.
Art taught me that.
