In this photo made available by Buckingham Palace, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday March 25, 2020, for her weekly audience. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, royal officials confirmed. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II, 93, remains at her Windsor Castle home west of London with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip. (Buckingham Palace via AP)