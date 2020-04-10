I’ve seen a lot of comparisons of the COVID-19 shutdown to World War II, and for the monumental nature of the challenge, I see the point.
I doubt society in general, and the economy in specific has faced a challenge on this scale since then, and we can draw a lot of inspiration from the way the Greatest Generation behaved when they received the call .
Last Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II went on the BBC to offer comfort and assurance to her subjects. Her telecast was intentionally staged to recall her first radio address to the nation, a 1940 speech she made when she was a 14-year-old. The purpose then was to reassure children who had been evacuated from London during the Blitz.
“Today, once again, many will feel a painful separation from their loved ones, but now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do,” the 93-year-old monarch said in her most recent address.
“Together, we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolved then we will overcome it.”
The queen looked tired but resolute. Reports that Elizabeth has coronavirus have proven baseless, but her son, Prince Charles, is reported to be recovering from a bout with COVID-19.
It was a good speech that brought to mind a truly great one, Winston Churchill’s 1940 “finest hour” address to Parliament.
“I hope that in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any, that the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.
“The pride in who we are is not a part of our past. It defines our present and our future.”
Like a lot of people I take heart when I hear someone from my grandparents’ generation call on me to be brave in facing COVID-19 as they once were in the face of fascism.
But, in one key way, today’s challenge is essentially different from World War II.
The challenge to the Greatest Generation was of their ability to come together. Our challenge is to hold together while remaining apart.
Of course there were painful separations in World War II, most particularly parents and spouses separated from their military sons. In a tragic number of cases, that separation was permanent.
But the social strategy for dealing with the World War II challenge was to pull together ... in battalions and war bond rallies, Army companies and USO canteens, D-Day invasions and scrap metal drives.
In Europe, the Pacific and the homefront, we fought together as a team — side by side. It was all very much an issue of camaraderie.
The greatest part of the COVID-19 challenge is to stay apart. It’s an issue of isolation.
If World War II tested society’s molecular bonds, COVID-19 tests our ability to behave as free atoms.
It’s a very different challenge, and one that goes against basic human nature. We are ultimately social animals. We don’t do well alone.
Near the end of her speech, the queen acknowledged that difference of the two challenges but said the same brand of perseverance that allowed Britain to survive the Blitz will be the key to the world’s success in facing coronavirus in 2020.
While this victory will be won by many individuals, it will be realized by a reunited society, she said.
“We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us,” she said. “Better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.”
