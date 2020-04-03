In college I read an essay by literary theorist Kenneth Burke, called “Literature as Equipment for Living.”
The crux of Burke’s argument is that the purpose of literature — the purpose of art — is to provide us with essential tools for survival.
He isn’t just talking about cultural survival, but the strategies needed for actually making it through to the next day, i.e. “selecting enemies and allies, for socializing losses, for warding off evil eye, for purification, propitiation, and desanctification, consolation and vengeance, admonition and exhortation, implicit commands or instructions of one sort or another.”
To take it out of Burke’s peculiar language and into the words of the lapel pin a friend used to wear: Art saves lives.
I think we’ve all become emotionally aware of just that, even if we haven’t thought so much about it.
Whether you’ve spent the days of the COVID-19 shutdown reading James Joyce or watching “Tiger King,” you’ve been using art as equipment for living at a time when the delicate nature of living is much more present in our minds.
I wrote a few weeks ago, just as I started my own version of shelter in place, that I had spent some time rereading Samuel Pepys “Diaries” and Daniel Defoe’s “Journal of the Plague Year,” which tell the 1665 story of the bubonic plague in London. Ugly tales there for sure.
What was I doing, if not reaching back into our social storehouse for some cultural propitiation?
Others reached for Stephen King’s “The Stand” or Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road.” Good choices, too.
Escapism is another completely legitimate, if opposite, strategy. Hence, the runaway success of “Tiger King,” which in a broadly ecumenical sense is literature, too.
We may not know what is going to happen the day after tomorrow — am I coughing because the trees are in bloom or do I have it? — but we know we’re better off than that guy.
I don’t have Netflix but I’ve done some literary escaping myself. Last weekend, looking for something that would make me think of anything other than COVID-19 while I was taking my daily run (Ha! Metaphor alarm sounding!), I downloaded an audio version of L. Frank Baum’s “The Marvelous Land of Oz,” the 1904 sequel to the better known “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
In “The Marvelous Land of Oz,” a boy named Tip and an Ozian band of misfits tramp about seeking their fortunes.
The story gets military when a band of girls, led by General Jinjur, stages an Emerald City revolt that deposes Scarecrow, who has reigned since the disappearance of the Wizard.
Jinjur’s reign is shaded by dated chauvinism. She forces men to do domestic chores and uses the Oz treasury to pay for new dresses for her army. The only useful weapons for her girl soldiers are their knitting needles. (Scarecrow’s one-man army has a gun, but he’s lost the ammunition.) In one confrontation, Scarecrow scatters the female army by releasing a dozen field mice in their ranks. Hmm.
Scarecrow appeals for help to Glinda the Good, who forces Jinjur from the throne, but insists that the rightful monarch should be Ozma, the daughter of King Pastoria (who the Wizard had forced out years earlier).
Mombi, the evil sorceress, has been hiding Ozma all these years, having transformed her into … wait for it … Tip, our protagonist.
Tip is none too happy at the prospect of being transformed back into a girl, but gets over it, and they all live happily ever after, or at least until the next installment. (Baum published 15 Oz books and two more came out after he was dead.)
I normally leave the gender analysis to my colleague Ginnie Graham, but Oz demands it.
Obviously, the book’s chauvinistic depiction of General Jinjur and her army don’t stand up well to the test of time. A mouse! Eek!
But it’s worth noting that Baum was a big supporter of women’s suffrage, and the novel is usually interpreted positively for its underlying female empowerment.
The sources of good and evil are both female — Mombi and Glinda, who is the ultimate authority.
I haven’t completely teased out the transgender implications of the story resolving with a female monarch who was raised as a boy, but there’s certainly some psycho-sexual material there. That sort of thing is often hidden in plain sight in children’s literature.
As escapism, it worked.
For the 90 minutes of my run (and about three more hours as I wrapped up the book over the course of the day), I didn’t think about Donald Trump, COVID-19 or death at an early age more than a dozen times.
I felt a little purified, a good deal consoled and, at least while I was listening, safe that, if I were to encounter evil eye, Glinda would protect me.
Some of the first victims of COVID-19 were the arts. The museums are closed. The symphonies only play by Zoom. The Metropolitan Opera — the largest performing arts organization in the United States by budget — has laid off all of its union employees for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.
But there are also signs of the resilience of art.
Zoom book clubs are thriving. I’m wearing out the Tulsa City-County Library System’s electronic books option. And, well, “Tiger King.”
COVID-19 could only bring down the arts if it brought down our need for all those strange strategies Burke listed.
As it turns out, we need them more than ever in the Age of Coronavirus.