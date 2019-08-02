Here’s a snippet from an email I got the other day:
“If the Tulsa World is so worried about illegal immigrants each of you could invite a family into your home and pay for their food, health care, schooling and clothing. I am sure you would get a warm and fuzzy feeling.”
It’s similar to other messages I’ve gotten over the years. I can remember some concerning prison reform, along these lines: If the Tulsa World’s editors think that people don’t belong in prison, why don’t you invite them to come live with you?
There’s a similar vein in other email static I’ve gotten in increasing numbers since BH Media bought the Tulsa World in 2013. It usually starts along these lines, “If Warren Buffett wants to (whatever editorial topic we advocated for but the writer opposes), why doesn’t he just pay for it?”
When you work for a company owned by one of the richest men in the world, he becomes an easy mark for that kind of reasoning, but I want to hasten to say that the Tulsa World doesn’t speak for Warren Buffett. When he wants to pay for whatever social priority he has, whether we advocate for it or not, he will do so without consulting us. And he does. He’s a very philanthropic man. Similarly, he doesn’t ask us to consult with him before we write our editorials.
All of these suggestions on who I should invite to live in my home and how Mr. Buffett should spend his money fall into a broader kind of political thinking that I call a la carte government.
In a la carte government, we each get to pick and choose what government services we want and, therefore, which we have to pay for.
Pacifists can deduct an equivalent portion of the national budget that goes to the Pentagon from his income taxes.
Don’t have children? Why should you pay property taxes to support the public schools?
Medicaid? Nope, I’ve got insurance. I’ll opt out.
Who’ll pay for the military, public schools and health care for the poor? Obviously, the people who think we should have those things.
All three of those ideas are flawed because they ignore the indirect benefits of government services. Pacifists still enjoy the benefits of a defended nation, whether they choose to go to war or not. I don’t have children, but I get a lot from living in a literate society. I should never need Medicaid, but I benefit from living in a place with a healthy workforce. As do we all.
But a la carte government has a more significant problem. It blows up the social compact and accepts the idea of individual, atomic citizens making their own decisions.
I don’t want to live in that sort of society, and if you think it through, you don’t either.
For one thing, the Warren Buffetts of the world would have a lot more throw-weight in national priorities than ordinary worker bees. If you pay for public services, it’s not unreasonable to think you should be able to make the rules about who gets them, how, where and why. That is the opposite of democracy.
The flip side of that problem is even more important. By paying for the costs of society as a society, we are all invested in one another. We get the benefits — direct and indirect — and feel the ownership.
The wisest definition of the proper bounds of government was proposed by Abraham Lincoln: “The legitimate object of government, is to do for a community of people, whatever they need to have done, but can not do, at all, or can not, so well do, for themselves — in their separate, and individual capacities. In all that the people can individually do as well for themselves, government ought not to interfere.”
So, the editorial staff doesn’t have the ability to provide constitutionally adequate housing to immigrants seeking asylum at the Mexico border. As rich as he is, neither would Warren Buffett for very long.
But as a society, we certainly have that ability, and we will all enjoy at least one indirect benefit: By protecting the constitutional rights of the immigrants, we can feel safe that those rights will be there should we need them.
That is the legitimate object of government.