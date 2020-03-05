Elizabeth Warren's announcement that she is ending her presidential campaign closes the most recent effort by an Oklahoma native to reach the White House.
Warren was born in Oklahoma City, grew up in Norman and Oklahoma City and graduated from Northwest Classen High School. The Massachusetts senator and one-time Democratic front-runner ended her campaign Thursday.
No Oklahoma native has ever been elected president, but it's not for want of trying.
Ironically, the Oklahoman who came the closest to occupying the Oval Office wasn't trying at all ... at least publicly. When he was speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Carl Albert was twice the next person in line to be president during the Nixon administration.
When a bribery scandal and a federal tax evasion conviction forced Vice President Spiro Agnew to resign in 1973, Albert became the first in line of presidential succession. After Gerald Ford was confirmed to take Agnew's place, Albert was again No. 3 on the bench. But when Nixon resigned in 1974, Albert was again only a heartbeat away from the presidency until Nelson Rockefeller was confirmed to the vice presidency.
The "Little Giant" from Bug Tussle never spoke of wanting the presidency. As a Democrat, he had to be careful about allegations of "regime change" as Congress pursued Agnew and Nixon, Republicans.
Albert told Washington insider Ted Sorensen that he was ready for the job, if fate had given it to him.
"Well, I didn't put on a face of wanting the thing. Why should I? If I had indicated that I wanted it, it would have been a national scandal because the press then would really have clobbered us for anything we did that indicated any rush to get Nixon," Sorensen said Albert told him in a memo written in 1973 but kept secret until 1982.
Oklahomans who have been more overt in their aspirations have always fallen short.
William "Alfalfa Bill" Murray was Oklahoma's ninth governor and the most audacious of the lot. He is noted for writing the longest state constitution in the nation, declaring martial law (a lot) and leading an unsuccessful ex-patriot colony to Central America.
Murray made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1932. He entered several Democratic primaries, but was never a serious threat to President Franklin Roosevelt's re-election bid.
U.S. Sen. Robert S. Kerr — known as the uncrowned king of the Senate because of his influence and money — ran for president in 1950.
The Oklahoma Historical Society's website says Kerr's interest in national politics stemmed from his effort to protect independent oil and gas producers from Federal Power Commission regulation, a poor starting point it would seem.
"That recognition fueled an ill-fated run for the Democratic nomination and earned him the reputation of a parochial, special interest politician," the website says. "Unable to shed that stereotype, he decided to exploit it. Denied the presidency, he became a power within the Senate and concentrated on legislation designed to benefit Oklahoma."
U.S. Sen. Fred Harris ran for president as a populist Democrat in 1972 and in 1976. His better than expected (fourth place) performance in the Iowa caucuses gave him a little momentum, but it all came to naught.
As a respected leader of moderate Democrats in the U.S. Senate, David Boren was sometimes spoken of a potential presidential candidate — talk that Boren and his staff never exactly tried to squash. But he never made a serious effort at the White House.
Republican Sen. Barry Goldwater, his party's unsuccessful presidential nominee in 1964, said Boren once should be the Democratic nominee for president and, in 1996, upstart Reform Party candidate Ross Perot talked about Boren as a possible running mate, but, in the end, Boren's only presidency was of the University of Oklahoma for 23½ years.
Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Bob Blackburn told me about another Oklahoman who mighta coulda been president at one time.
Blackburn told me that in 1928, both parties made preliminary approaches to humorist Will Rogers — a star of stage and film and a newspaper columnist (Yey!).
Rogers, of course, is famous for saying that he wasn't the member of any organized political party; he was a Democrat.