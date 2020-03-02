When one legislator uses the phrase “in all due respect” in addressing another legislator, watch out.
What follows might not reflect as much respect as usually is considered due.
Case in point: State Rep. Cynthia Roe — a nurse practitioner and co-owner of Valley Family Clinic in Pauls Valley — used all due respect as she took apart Rep. Kevin West, who was arguing for legislation to require that any school district’s notices on the state immunization mandate be matched with exemption forms or computer links to those forms.
Oklahoma law requires children in public, private or parochial schools have immunization against a long list of communicable diseases, including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles, rubella, polio and hepatitis A.
But state law provides for exemptions to that mandate if a physician says immunization would endanger the child’s life or health or the child’s parent, guardian or legal custodian “objects” to immunization. In effect, that means the vaccine mandate is, at best, a strong suggestion.
West’s bill would require school districts to provide exemption forms to parents at the same time they ask for vaccination records, further undercutting the requirement.
In other words, we’re going to require you to protect your children against deadly diseases and protect other children who can’t be immunized, unless you sign this form. Here’s your form.
During a House Public Health Committee hearing on House Bill 1112, Roe challenged West’s bill.
“Do you not see the hypocrisy in this?” she pressed. “We are an entity that is supposed to be protecting public health, and we have done everything that we can, in multitude of ways, not only in this committee, but in other committees I sit on, to undermine science that we know works.
“Do you not think that that’s hypocritical?”
West said he didn’t think his bill would undermine anyone’s health.
“All we’re asking is that the schools give all of the information on both sides,” West said.
Rep. Marcus McEntire suggested that parents also be provided with information about why they might want to vaccinate their children against deadly diseases, but Rep. Roe wasn’t buying what Rep. West was selling.
“Why are we adding this extra burden to the school?” Roe asked. “How is it the school’s responsibility to provide that information?”
West’s response: “Well, why is it the school’s responsibility to require the immunizations? And if they’re going to require that, then they should be required to say that state law says that exemptions are available.”
Roe tried to get West to admit there is a social value in requiring vaccinations.
“I mean that’s a no-brainer, representative, in all due respect,” she said. “We have diseases that people have died from for years, we have diseases that we have eradicated with vaccines, and now we’re trying to undermine that. Do you not see that as a problem?”
There it is.
In all due respect.
Despite Roe’s questions, the Public Health Committee sent West’s bill on to the full House on a 7-3 vote. Roe voted against it.
• • •
Meanwhile, a proposal to tax Grand River Dam Authority customers nearly slipped back into consideration on Tuesday.
House Bill 3298 would have raised the GRDA’s bond capacity and authorize moving its headquarters to Mayes County — two ideas GRDA official had requested.
The bill also would have imposed an annual payment in lieu of taxation equal to 10% of the GRDA’s operating revenues, based upon the previous year’s audited financial statements.
“It would effectively be a tax on our ratepayers,” GRDA CEO Dan Sullivan said in response to email questions I sent him. “The additional cost would be paid by the ratepayers since we are a cost-of-service organization.”
GRDA is a tax-exempt organization that receives no state appropriations. It opposes the payment in lieu of taxation portion of the bill
A few years ago, a similar idea made it into legislation. To help resolve the issue, GRDA agreed to absorb the functions and responsibilities of the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission, which otherwise would be a cost of about $12 million on the state budget.
The GRDA bill died on a 13-13 vote in the House Appropriations and Budget Committee.
FEATURED VIDEO