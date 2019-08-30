Gov. Kevin Stitt is publicly trying to push Chancellor Glen Johnson out of the top spot in Oklahoma’s higher education system.
“Oklahomans hired me to put a fresh set of eyes on everything in state government,” Stitt told The Oklahoman’s Nolan Clay recently. “And the fact of the matter is, the chancellor has been there for 12 years — he’s been in government for over 37 years — and I just don’t think we’re performing like we should. We need a fresh set of eyes. We need fresh blood in higher ed.”
The governor went on to make this interesting analogy:
“The guy makes over $400,000 a year, and we’re just underperforming. It’s like we’ve got John Blake as a head coach, and we’re going 3-8, and I want to go hire Bob Stoops,” said Stitt. “When I see something that’s broken, I want to go fix it. And it’s just so frustrating when you can’t make the change as quick as we want. I believe Oklahomans are with me on this issue.”
Several points come to mind.
•Blaming Glen Johnson for Oklahoma’s higher education system’s problems in recent years is like blaming the bank when you bounce a check. In recent years, Johnson has loudly insisted that the state is systematically underfunding its colleges and universities, and he was right. The fault for that failure lies not with Johnson but with the people who undercut the state’s tax base: the Legislature and former Gov. Mary Fallin.
•While the underfunding of higher education isn’t Johnson’s fault, it doesn’t take much imagination to think things might have been better if the system had been under other management. Before he was the chancellor, Johnson was a university president. Before that he was the Democratic speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. In a period when every statewide office and huge majorities of both legislative chambers were in Republican control, the lead man in the higher education lobbying effort was from the wrong side of the aisle. It made higher education an easy target for the budget cuts that followed from the ill-considered tax choices, which is what happened.
•Given state budget realities, I’m not convinced the higher education system has underperformed. The key metric that Fallin set for Johnson was the state’s Complete College America goal of increasing the state’s number of degrees and certificates earned 67% by 2023. In the state’s first five years of participation in Complete College America, the number of degrees and certificates earned in Oklahoma increased by 8,912, surpassing the state benchmark of 8,500. Johnson has met the standards he was asked to meet.
•As he described in his Tuesday speech to the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Stitt wants higher education to be an engine of economic growth, de-emphasizing graduations and emphasizing centers of excellence that will produce jobs and investment. Frankly, that’s a more interesting goal for the state’s higher education system, and not one Johnson has been given a chance to meet.
Stitt’s football analogy deserves some closer consideration. Bob Stoops replaced John Blake, and things worked out marvelously. But a few years earlier, Howard Schnellenberger replaced Gary Gibbs. Remember how that turned out? Change doesn’t always put you on a Bob Stoops trajectory.
The governor’s track record of appointments to state agencies under his control shows a strong tendency toward management-smart outsiders with a proven track record in things other than what they’re being asked to manage.
They’re good about bringing the governor’s priorities to the agencies, but have to lean on the permanent bureaucracy to operate the agencies. They’re neither Howard Schnellenberger nor Bob Stoops. They’re Malcolm Gladwell and Richard Branson. How many games did they win?
Of course, critical to this whole discussion is that the state’s colleges and universities aren’t agencies under the governor’s control. At least not directly.
The Oklahoma Constitution gives the state’s higher education system broad independence under the control of the state Regents for Higher Education, who hire the chancellor. Stitt gets to appoint one regent a year. At that rate he’ll control the board in about five years..
Last week, the regents put out a joint statement that they are working on a succession plan for Johnson and appreciate Stitt’s input, but, they pointed out, the Constitution gives them autonomy in personnel issues from governor’s office. They didn’t use the phrase “stay in your lane,” but it wasn’t hard to hear that undertone.
The constitutional independence of the state’s higher education system is there for a reason, and the regents were right to bring it to the governor’s attention. No one should want a return to the bad old days of patronage appointments to run state colleges and universities.
But there’s a difference between independence and indifference. Why do the state’s colleges and universities keep hiring former governors, legislators and politicians as their senior leaders? Because they are dependent on the money that comes out of the state Capitol, and former politicians know how to make things happen there.
The state regents are smart enough to recognize things won’t get any better in Oklahoma City if they’re publicly at odds with the governor, and no one should understand that better than Glen Johnson.