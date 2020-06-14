Last week, I wrote about how I didn’t want to be a grammar scold, but certain incorrect usages made me wince a bit.
I seem to have hit a nerve with the less/fewer crowd, who said (accurately) that no one seems to know when it’s appropriate to use which word.
They pointed out to me (and asked that I point out to you) that fewer refers to a comparative deficit in individual items, and less refers to bulk or quantity.
You don’t have less people at an event this year than last. You have fewer people.
Here’s another example The Associated Press Stylebook provides: I had less than $50 in my pocket, but I had fewer than 50 $1 bills.
The distinction is real, if sometimes nuanced.
I associate it with another common problem — the increasingly lost distinction between further and farther.
Again, relying on the AP’s rules: “Farther refers to physical distance: He walked farther into the woods. Further refers to an extension of time or degree: She will look further into the mystery.”
A member of the fewer/less club pointed to another common grammar fumble — when to use between and when you need among.
The general rule there is pretty simple, if sometimes ignored. You use between to describe a relationship between two things. If it’s more than two, it’s among. So a secret could be kept between you and me (no, it’s not I), but if we told a buddy, it would be strictly among friends.
Again, relying on the stylebook (as all practicing journalists should), I’ll point out this complicating detail: “However, between is the correct word when expressing the relationships of three or more items considered one pair at a time: The games between the Yankees, Phillies and Mets have been rollicking ones.”
No one promised grammar would be simple.
Because I keep citing the AP Stylebook, I might as well jump into a still very touchy issue for a lot of journalists — the great AP concession on over and more than.
For ever and anon, AP insisted that over only defined a spatial relationship: My head is over my neck. It does not describe a numerical superiority.
So the player’s contract was said to be worth more than $30 million a year, but not over $30 million a year.
At least that was the case until AP surrendered on the issue more than six years ago
Another editor told me that the AP had eliminated about half of the editing she did in an average day’s work.
The error went from being ubiquitous to nonexistent in one emailed style note from New York. Languages evolve and — like the peppered moth turning grey when pollution darkened their hiding spots — English had changed its course.
The move provoked a good deal of by-Godism in newsrooms. AP may not distinguish between over and more than, but, by God, I will. I’ll admit I was among the by-Goders.
There are still anti-over holdouts hiding out in newsrooms around the world, fighting the war that ended years ago.
I’ve given up. Using over where more than might have once been preferred sometimes saves us a line of type, and a line of type can be the difference between a complete thought and
The solace to some of the over partisans is that AP still holds the line on since and because.
Since describes something that happens subsequent in time to something else, as in “Since AP quit caring about over and more than, life has a little less definition.”
But since doesn’t properly describe causality. It isn’t, I’m going to live with it since AP says it’s OK. It’s, I’m going to live with it because AP says it’s OK.
Speaking of it’s, I could write an additional five paragraphs on that misused contraction and its possessive cousin, its.
Or I could write about the I’d errors I’ve known. Ones that I’ve made many times in print and that I’ve been called on by proper grammarians, but I think I promised not to become a grammar scold.
Featured video: