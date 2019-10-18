Most people know two tunes from “Carmen.”
There’s the one from “Gilligan’s Island.”
And there’s the other one from “Gilligan’s Island.”
They have French names, but those are for opera aficionados. Why bother?
Over the years, I’ve seen three or four productions of Bizet’s story about a sexy Gypsy whose uninhibited, intoxicating charms destroy those who love her and herself.
A few years ago, I took a non-singing supernumerary role in a Tulsa Opera production. After weeks of rehearsals and performances as a brutally handsome (if slightly aging) matador, I told friends that I was through with “Carmen.”
The music was worn out to my ears. If I never heard the first one from “Gilligan’s Island” again — the one you can hum to the words of Shakespeare’s “Neither a borrower nor a lender be” soliloquy — it would be just fine with me.
I didn’t want to hear the other one anymore, either.
I love opera music and can talk about it as long as you want to listen and a little bit longer, but “Carmen” felt dead to me.
Yet when Tulsa Opera emailed a few weeks ago with a chance at another supernumerary role in the “Carmen” production that debuts Friday night, I surprised myself by saying, “Yes.”
I figured that before the production was over, I’d be fatigued with the tunes again, but I enjoy the super’s life. You get to wear funny costumes, hang out backstage and, every once in a while, stand really, really close to a world-class talent singing something truly amazing.
(Ask me about being inches away from Sarah Coburn as she brought the house down in “The Daughter of the Regiment” sometime when you have several minutes. I still get goose flesh thinking about it.)
In the current “Carmen,” I’m playing an aging (but still strikingly handsome) soldier who marches through Act 1 and hangs out at the bar in Act 2. Then I’m a guy hawking programs outside the bullfights in Act 4.
Going into the production, I expected to love the stage stuff and survive the music.
But because I was wearing a soldier’s spats instead of a matador’s brocade, I ended up in different places in the staging, and I ended up hearing different music.
The other night, I got to see the staging of the finale of Act 2, and I’ve been humming a song that you don’t hear on “Gilligan’s Island” ever since.
It’s called “La Liberté,” which my six hours of college French and an online translation of the libretto tell me that means, freedom.
In the scene, the Gypsies are telling Don José about the charms of their lives. He’s screwed up his career as a soldier and is considering joining them on the dark side as a smuggler. Carmen’s people tell him that the wandering life is beautiful for lots of reason, but mainly because of ... the freedom.
Freedom! Freedom! they sing, pushing louder and higher into the song’s climax, and you realize that Bizet might not have been talking exclusively about the charms of nomadic Roma life around Seville.
The opera may be set in Spain, but it’s sung in French, and debuted in Paris, in a particularly stodgy period of French cultural life just after the Commune of 1868 fell apart and just before the Third Republic’s Constitution of 1875. It was a time when the French were free-ish, but certainly not Carmen free.
So, there had to be something subversive about having a huge opera chorus and most of the principals wailing away on the word freedom, right?
La Liberté! La Liberté! they sing with the high sopranos and tenors cutting through and lingering.
How did someone who makes his living writing about politics miss the undertone of all those earlier Carmens?
That night, conductor Roberto Kalb wanted to get the energy of the scene just right, so he workshopped the piece’s ending, going over the high, loud stuff again and again. In the intimacy of the studio theater where we were rehearsing it was amazing. If you’re reading this column on the internet, I’ve attached video of another opera company’s version of the same piece. Turn the volume up to about 11 and stand with your nose about an inch from your computer’s speakers. That’s what it was like.
It blew “Gilligan’s Island” right out of my ears and brought “Carmen” back to life for me.
It was Sarah Coburn all over again.
Let “La Liberté!” ring.