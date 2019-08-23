New Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. plans to send a tribal delegate to Congress.
Drawing authority from a provision in treaties signed in 1785 and 1835, Hoskin plans to nominate Kim Teehee, Cherokee vice president for government affairs and a former adviser on Native American issues to President Barack Obama, as the tribe’s nonvoting congressional delegate. Teehee’s nomination is subject to approval by the tribal council, which is likely to take up the issue next week.
The District of Columbia and some U.S. territories — American Samoa, the Virgin Islands, Guam and Northern Mariana Islands — have similar nonvoting representation in Congress. The Choctaw Nation reportedly also has a treaty right to nonvoting representation, but has never exercised it.
Hoskin points out that the Cherokees have a lot of important business in Washington, and it could benefit from having a person on the ground with a prestigious place among national lawmakers.
There’s some logic in that thinking. With the U.S. Supreme Court soon to consider a case that could reshape the nature of tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma and Congress constantly taking up policy and appropriations measures with bearing on the tribe’s interests, it makes sense to take advantage of any option available in the city where the decisions are made.
There is already one Cherokee in Congress, 2nd District Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who has often worked hard for the tribe’s interests.
That may play into what sort of reception Teehee gets if she gets to Washington. I heard a bristly undertone in the words of U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation and no slouch on Native American issues in Congress, when he talked about the Cherokee initiative with my colleague, Randy Krehbiel, recently.
Cole pointed out that there wouldn’t be a place for a Cherokee delegate unless the full House approved it, which might or might not happen. And, he pointed out, the whole thing rests on the validity of some very old treaties. When an advocate for tribal sovereignty questions treaty provisions, I think a shot is being fired across someone’s bow.
It should be recognized that the Cherokee delegate would be an innovation in Washington.
While there is precedent for having nonvoting members of Congress, they have always represented all the people in geographic areas where none were otherwise represented. A Cherokee Nation representative would represent some, but not all of the people in a geographic area — the tribe’s enrolled members in the Cherokee Nation — but all of those people currently have voting representation. Why, some members of Congress might wonder, should Oklahoma’s Cherokees have two members of the House speaking for them?
At least from the tribe’s perspective, that’s not hard to answer. First, because that’s what the (valid) treaties say. And second, because, in the end, Mullin is responsible for representing the interests of his district, not the Cherokee Nation. If Teehee is seated in Congress, she’d be expected her to work closely with Mullin and the entire delegation, but she’ll have a different constituency and, rightly, a different agenda.
You might wonder if it’s a fight worth taking up for the nation. A nonvoting delegate, after all, doesn’t have a vote. Isn’t that like a nonburning camp fire? How much heat would it put off?
Actually, if she is ultimately seated, she could raise the temperature of the Capitol and shed some light. The model would be Eleanor Holmes Norton, the 14-term nonvoting representative of Washington, D.C.
The clout of the D.C. representative ebbs and flows with majority control, but with a Democrat in the speaker’s office, Norton has become a legitimate power in the U.S. Capitol.
She’s the chairwoman of a House Transportation subcommittee and is the No. 3 ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. She introduces legislation and — despite the term nonvoting — votes in committees and other times except for final consideration.
She speaks regularly on the House floor and at times has acted as chairwoman when the House meets as a committee of the whole.
She’s a vocal advocate of the rights of Washington residents. She hasn’t won all those fights, but claimed recent victories on local sovereignty over gun safety, death with dignity and using public money to fund private schools.
Earlier this year, the Center for Effective Lawmaking, a partnership of the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and Vanderbilt University, rated her the most effective Democrat in the 115th Congress.
“... Norton’s agenda is largely tailored around D.C. issues and needs, which she has advanced across her nearly three decades in the House,” the center said in its announcement.
Of course, a lot of that clout comes from seniority, and Teehee will have none of that. If the tribe get her there, it might want to leave her there for a long time.
The Cherokee ancestors negotiated the right to have a delegate to Congress, and Congress affirmed that deal with treaty ratification. Unless it is shown that those deals were wiped off the books — and the history of tribal treaties is full of examples of Congress failing to live up to its promises — we may all get to see what interesting things can happen when Ms. Teehee goes to Washington.