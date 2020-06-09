A few weeks ago, I remembered an old English professor, Roy Male, and his remarkably accurate theory of pianos in drama.
If you go into a theater to see a play and there’s a piano on the stage, Male taught me, before the evening is over, someone will play the piano. So far, he’s always been right.
Another valuable life lesson that Male taught — all for the amazingly affordable price of 1980s state university tuition — concerned vocations, airplanes and grammar.
Whenever Male boarded an airplane and was interested in passing the time in a pleasant conversation with a fellow passenger, he would introduce himself and let drop that he was, by profession, a hotel detective.
Even when Male was a young man, hotel detectives were as antiquated as pince-nez eyewear and button-up shoes. They were a figment of Thin Man mysteries and the popular imagination. He might as likely have claimed to be a phrenologist.
But it never failed to spark a conversation, he said.
If, on the other hand, he wanted to be left alone, he would simply say that he was an English professor.
“Oh,” the other passenger would say, “I’ll have to watch my grammar.”
And Male would be able to read his Hawthorne in peace all the way to Dallas.
I’ve had the same response from people when I’ve told them I was a newspaper editor, which seems to carry not only the image of being a grammar scold but also the lurking possibility of being quoted in newsprint on some slip of the tongue.
The fear that they might dangle a participle or comprise something that should be composed intimidates people when they think they might be called on it.
As a matter of fact, I don’t call out people for bad grammar. It’s bad manners, and I have enough weaknesses in that regard myself that I simply smile and nod at the occasional ain’t.
Hamlet’s warning applies here: “Use every man according to his desert and who should ‘scape whipping?” Because I hope for grace from others, I try to afford it liberally ... in grammar and other things, too.
But I will admit to wincing inwardly when I hear the language abused. If you spend 40 hours a week struggling to find comity between subjects and predicates, you naturally flinch when you hear them jangled together pell-mell.
This all came to mind last week when I got an email from a reader who pointed out her own grammar pet peeve — the increasing lack of concern for when to use “I” and when to use “me.”
She said it makes her cringe every times she sees it, and she sees it plenty. I do, too.
“I” is the subjective first-person singular pronoun. Thus: I read a book.
“Me” is the objective first-person singular pronoun. She gave me the book.
A lot of us get confused on I and me, especially when there’s another person involved. Is it: “She agreed with my brother and me” or “She agreed with my brother and I?”
It’s me. The easiest way to hear it correctly is to remove the other person in your mind and recast it. You probably wouldn’t say, “She agreed with I.”
My email correspondent encouraged me to bring this issue to the public’s notice, and, despite some trepidation about being whipped for just deserts, I am doing so. If you don’t want to make people cringe, know your “I” from your “me.”
My own pet peeves — which I battle constantly in letters, columns and my own writing — are the that/who error and the modern slide from singular to plural to avoid using a masculine pronoun to cover a generic situation.
This example covers both problems: A student that wants to succeed should be careful with their grammar.
People aren’t thats; they’re whos. (And things aren’t whos; they’re thats.)
The old-fashioned usage of masculine pronouns to cover everyone, male and female, is dated and jars the contemporary ear for good reason. The better solution to keeping your pronouns consistent is to start in the plural and stay there.
Students who want to succeed should be careful with their grammar.
And editors who don’t want to be thought of as pedants will introduce themselves as hotel detectives.
FEATURED VIDEO