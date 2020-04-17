My roses bloomed this week.
The return of winter weather — three weeks into spring — didn’t kill the buds, and, by Wednesday, the bush I inherited from my home’s previous residents were filled with 15 red blossoms and more on the way.
I’ve been benignly acquiescent toward the roses for the year that they’ve been mine. They’re where I imagine a bigger front porch someday, but that’s several home improvement projects down the road. So, for now, I have roses, and they made me feel a little better.
That’s the best news I’ve got for the week. Otherwise, it was cold, frustrating and full of anxieties, as it was, more or less, for most of us.
There’s a tangible shift in the mood in Tulsa as we go into the fourth week of sheltering in place.
The resolve and perseverance of the first days of the test are slipping into tones of depression and genuine anger. I see it in the letters to the editor we’re getting, a lot of the emails I’m getting for our video town halls and the profane way I yelled at a box of cereal that had the gall to slip from my hand last week.
For the politically inclined, that anger turns into blaming. Some blame President Donald Trump or Gov. Kevin Stitt for doing too little. Some blame Mayor G.T. Bynum for doing too much.
For others, the growing discontent is more free form. They aren’t sure who to blame, but they want it to be over with. They want what they don’t have anymore, a sense of control.
When I’m not dog-cussing breakfast cereal, I can feel myself drawing inward, becoming more insular. Parochial moments become extraordinarily important. The mail is here! Is it still an hour until lunch?
I constantly remind myself that I’ve got it pretty easy. I’ve lost a bit of my income temporarily and a lot of my 401(k), but I have a good job, money in the bank, and I’m healthy.
A friend broke her foot during the mess. At least I don’t have a broken foot.
Others have no job, no savings, bad health.
I can only imagine the panic any of those would bring.
When I read the letters and the emails I recognize people who are accustomed to making their own way unsure about what happens next.
The essentially open-ended nature of the situation is the most frustrating part of it all. At this point, we don’t know when it might end, or even what metrics to watch to determine that it might be ending.
In this case, I’m better at diagnosis than prognosis. I don’t have a lot of answers.
I reached out to a wise friend who had a great phrase for what I’m observing and feeling: It’s a normal reaction to a very abnormal circumstance.
Anger is a predictable part of the grieving process, as is depression. The good news is that — unlike the COVID-19 shutdown at this point — we know where the grieving process leads to, acceptance.
Knowing that process helps, but it doesn’t make me any less angry at that box of cereal.
• • •
A friend passed along a video of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra playing the Nimrod portion of Edward Elgar’s “Variations on an Original Theme.”
The orchestra, like most performing arts organizations in the world, is essentially shuttered. It has canceled its season, postponed fundraisers and sent its musicians to the relative safety of their homes.
So they played together but apart … connected by a video network and earpieces.
You’d recognize Nimrod if you heard it or if I could just hum a bit of it to you. It’s dramatic music that gets played at Olympic opening ceremonies and state funerals. The Milwaukee musicians played it with remarkable balance and cohesion.
The videography is as well done as the orchestra’s performance. It starts with one violinist playing from her home, then, as the music swells, splits into four screens with four violinists … then nine… 16....
The woodwinds and brass enter and multiply in the same fashion. Details start emerging. There’s a guy in Milwaukee who actually has a full set of timpani drums in his home. How’d you like to live next door to that? There’s at least one couple in the orchestra, side by side here. He plays French horn; she’s on trombone. You see a lot of family pictures in the background. One guy still has what look like Christmas decorations hanging.
I’ve watched it three times, and I end up crying every time. It makes me sad because orchestras should play in concert halls. But it also made me feel very good... to see exquisitely trained musicians finding a way to produce something so beautiful despite the circumstances.
It’s an abnormal response to a very abnormal circumstance, a way to take control over one small part of a world gone temporarily out of control.
The next time I hear the Tulsa Symphony play Nimrod in a proper concert hall, I’ll be crying again, I’m sure. That will be a very good day.
So, I had that thing of beauty to get me through a week that was rough on a lot of us.
That, and the roses.