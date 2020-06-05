A year from now, the state’s political map will look very different.
You can count on it, but depending on how you count — or, rather, who’s doing the counting — the final result could go in any number of ways.
It’s time to redistrict the Oklahoma Legislature, a process that is sometimes smooth, sometimes rocky, and always political.
By April 1, the Census Bureau should provide the detailed information needed to start redrawing legislative districts. At that point, the number crunchers and operatives inside the Capitol really go to work.
The effective deadline for lawmakers to get the job done is May 28, the final day of next year’s legislative session. If they don’t make that deadline, a constitutionally created apportionment committee made up of senior state elected officials will do it for them, a failsafe that never has and never will go into effect.
In November 2022, we’ll elect a new Legislature based on the new districts.
No one knows which voters will end up in what district — that’s the excitement of redistricting — but it’s not too early to make some educated guesses.
The first rule is that every legislative district has to have about the same number of people. That’s the purpose of redistricting.
The state House has 101 districts. The Senate has 48. In 2018, the Census Bureau estimated that Oklahoma’s population stood at 3,943,079.
So, if redistricting had happened in 2018, each House district would have needed to end up with about 39,040 residents. Each Senate district should have 82,147. The numbers will be different by 2020, but those numbers give us a pretty good road map for what happens next. Let’s call 39,040 the goal population for each House district.
Since district lines were last drawn in 2010, the populations in some places have grown, while they have shrunk elsewhere. For example, four contiguous Democratically represented House district — Districts 73 (Rep. Regina Goodwin), District 72 (Rep. Monroe Nichols), District 78 (Rep. Meloyde Blancett) and District 77 (Rep. John Waldron) — have all lost population. None of them was at the 39,040 goal in 2018, according to 2018 census estimates.
In District 73, the population estimate was 35,530 people. It would have needed about 3,510 more people to meet the goal population. The other districts had smaller population deficits, but still would have needed to make up some between 977 and 2,709 people each.
Race and politics complicate the issue.
District 73, which included the historically segregated neighborhoods of north Tulsa, is Tulsa County’s only district where the majority of the population — 56% — is black. Election board records show that in 2018, 74% of the district’s voters were registered Democrats. You can see the details on all the districts in the graphic that accompanies this story online.
Federal law and political reality would make it difficult for legislators not to maintain the black majority in District 73. If the district needs 3,510 people to be at its goal population, and there are black residents living nearby, the redistricters’ first predictable move would be to add those black precincts to District 73.
District 72, immediately east of 73, stretches from just east of downtown to the edge of Owasso. The district is 23% black (and 54% Democratic). One of its black residents is Nichols, but the portions of his district that have the most black residents could end up as Goodwin’s constituents by next May.
That’s not the only way District 72 may be caught in the middle. District 78, a long east-to-west district that goes from Maple Ridge to Garnett Road along 11th and 21st Streets, is immediately to the south of 72. It needs 977 more people..
District 77, immediately to the east of 72, needs 1,228 people.
If generally Democratic precincts along the edges of District 72 get split three ways west, south and east, the only place for Nichol’s constituency to make up its lost population is to the north, which drives it into the Republican precincts of House District 74.
Just north and east of District 72, Rep. Mark Vancurren’s District 74 includes Owasso. The district had some 43,457 people in 2018, more than 4,400 above goal population. Vancurren and 63% of his constituents are Republicans. Less than 3% are black.
In short, District 72 might come out of the redistricting process looking very different. Its partisan and racial makeup could shift dramatically.
In June, the district’s House member for the next two years will be decided between a black, male Democrat incumbent and a Hispanic, Democratic female challenger. No Republican filed for the seat.
After the district lines move, a lot of demographic and political realities could be very different — in District 72 and throughout the Legislature.