Politicians are all for the people ... until the rascals try to do something.
Tired of seeing the popular will exerted through initiative petitions, one Oklahoma lawmaker is working to frustrate the ability of voters to rewrite the state’s Constitution and statutes.
As it turns out, popular sovereignty seems like a good idea, unless someone tries to use it.
As my colleague Randy Krehbiel pointed out Monday, Rep. John Pfeiffer’s House Joint Resolution 1027 proposes a constitutional amendment to make initiative petition signature requirements apply to each congressional district instead of the state as a whole. In other words, a group looking to change a state law would have to get signatures from 5% of the legal voters in each of the state’s five congressional districts in the 90 days allowed by law. Current law requires 5% of the state as a whole, which obviously allows petition groups to concentrate on urban areas, where there are a lot of voters in concentration.
SJR 1027, which has passed the state House and is pending with the Senate, might as well be called the Panhandle veto because it will require petitioning groups to chase conservative voters around the vast, empty stretches of western Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District trying to get signatures.
If you want 5% of Oklahoma voters overall, where do you go? Tulsa and Oklahoma City, obviously. If you want 5% of the 3rd District, where do you go? Guymon? Laverne? How about Orlando, population 165. That’s Pfeiffer’s hometown.
The largest city wholly contained in the 3rd District is Enid. If every voter in Enid signed your petition, you still wouldn’t have 5% of the congressional district.
Meanwhile, back in the big cities, the petition process would be much more complicated. Portions of Tulsa are in two congressional districts and the city attracts visitors from the other three. If you were gathering signatures at the Tulsa State Fair, you’d have to carry five versions of your proposal, one for each district.
The argument for SJR 1027 is that it assures a broad coalition for any effort to rewrite law, but that implies that there’s some intrinsic logic in the geographical boundaries of the state’s congressional districts. There isn’t. They are artificial constructions designed to skirt the requirements of state and federal law and assure the re-election of incumbent members of Congress.
Why is Midwest City in Congressional District 4 and most of Oklahoma City in Congressional District 5? Why is it that Bartlesville is grouped with Tulsa in District 1, but Claremore and Sapulpa are not?
The answers to those questions have nothing to do with creating logically coherent geographic constituencies and everything to do with politics. In fact, there’s a initiative petition out there looking to deal with exactly that problem.
It’s worth remembering that the current process assures all portions of the state — from Tulsa to Orlando — get an equal say-so in any initiative petition. On Election Day, the side that gets the most votes wins and everyone’s vote counts the same... no matter which congressional district they live in.
Initiative petitions are a realer part of the Oklahoma political landscape than ever before. The state Constitution has provided for grassroots legislation from statehood, but legal advances, modern technology and voter discontent have made the promise of the initiative an achievable reality in recent years.
In 2016, David Boren’s State Question 779 made the ballot and, while it failed, it managed to refocus that state debate on taxes and education funding and helped set the stage for the legislative tax increases of 2018.
That same year, State Questions 780 and 781 forced criminal justice reform on a Legislature and governor who had resisted the idea for years.
In 2018, State Question 788 went around the Legislature and established a permissive medical marijuana system for the state. If we had waited for lawmakers to act on that one, it never would have happened.
Currently, the governor is sitting on a date for the petition-mandated State Question 802, which would bring Medicaid expansion to the state after 10 years of state Capitol resistance.
As many as three recreational marijuana petitions and a redistricting reform effort are all in the offing.
All of those ideas would have been cut short if SJR 1027 had been on the books.
The irony is that even if the Legislature approves Pfeiffer’s proposal, it only will become law if it is approved by a vote of the people. If it comes to that and Oklahomans vote in their own best interest, they’ll nix the Panhandle veto.