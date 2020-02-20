Legislation pending in the state House would allow Big Tobacco to evade the state’s tobacco tax when selling selling smokeless nicotine products that look and taste like candy.
Vape products such as Juul are already exempt from the tobacco tax, but House Bill 3221 would also exempt hard and soft lozenges and nicotine pouches, marketed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. under the names of Revel and Velo.
Revel is a lozenge that comes in hard and soft forms and in berry, vanilla and mint flavors.
Velo is a flavored nicotine pouch in mint and citrus flavors.
Neither is marketed as a nicotine cessation product, according to the American Cancer Society’s Matt Glanville. In fact, he suspects they are being used by Big Tobacco to addict another generation to nicotine.
An online commercial for Velo shows a physically fit young man apparently enjoying Velo in places where smoking is forbidden: on an airplane, in a bar and on public transportation. He also seems to be using it while swimming, at the dinner table and swinging down a zip line.
R.J. Reynolds’ online marketing describes Velo and Revel as containing nicotine derived from tobacco and distinct from moist tobacco and snuff. The online marketing cautions that nicotine is an addictive chemical and the products are only to be sold to people who are at least 21 years old.
“Our portfolio of modern oral products is addressing a developing category to provide adult tobacco consumers with alternatives to traditional combustible and smokeless tobacco products, and we are committed to engaging with regulators, adult tobacco consumers and other stakeholders as we expand the options available to adult tobacco consumers,” online marketing material for R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. says.
State Rep. Dustin Roberts’ bill would effectively remove the addictive products from the state’s tobacco tax.
Under current law, the tax applies to a laundry list of tobacco products including cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, chewing tobacco, twists, and “any other articles or products made of tobacco or any substitute therefor.”
The Roberts bills simplifies that to cigars, smoking tobacco and smokeless tobacco, which the law says includes “snuff and chewing tobacco,” both of which are described in the law as containing tobacco. The American Cancer Society is concerned that nicotine lozenges and pouches that don’t include leaf tobacco but are derived from the plant don’t seem to be included. In other words, the bill would seem to create an exemption just large enough for Velo and Revel.
I emailed and left a phone message for Roberts, asking whether his legislation would exempt candified nicotine from the state tobacco tax and what public purpose was served by HB 3221. He hasn’t responded yet.
When a House committee briefly considered and passed the bill, he said described it as “clean-up” language needed to get the state tobacco tax in line with federal rules.
While the products are advertised as being only for people over the age of 21, Velo and Revel would very difficult for public schools to keep off campus.
Lozenges and pouches are simple to smuggle and free of tell-tale smoke.
The state’s Tobacco-Free Schools Act uses language broader than Roberts’ bill. It bans “any other articles or products made of tobacco or any substitute thereof.”
We know how to keep kids from vaping or using R.J. Reynold’s “emerging category of Modern Oral nicotine products.” Make them expensive.
That’s what the state tobacco tax does. The state tax on cigarettes is $2.03 per pack. On snuff, the tax is 60% of the manufacturer’s price. But on vaping products — and Velo and Revel, if Roberts’ bill passes — only the state and local sales taxes, 8.52% in most of Tulsa, will apply.