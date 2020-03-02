Tulsa and Oklahoma City schools have plenty of problems.
None of them are solved by splitting their school districts in two.
Sen. Gary Stanislawski, who represents part of the Tulsa Public School district but doesn't live in it, has proposed Senate Bill 600, a half-baked plan to force any school district with more than a 30,000 students to vote on a plan to divide in two in 2022 and every five years thereafter.
The 30,000 number appears to have been chosen capriciously so that it would apply only to TPS and the Oklahoma City school districts. It wouldn't apply to the state's fast growing suburban districts ... yet. Edmond, the state's third largest district with more than 25,000 students could be eligible for forced division vote when the issue by 2027, but who wants to be the law won't be changed by then?
(There's a word for that sort of legislation in the state Constitution. They're known as "special" laws and they are specifically prohibited: "Laws of a general nature shall have a uniform operation throughout the state, and where a general law can be made applicable, no special law shall be enacted.")
Senate Appropriations Committee approved HB 600 on a 13-5 vote last month. The bill heads to full Senate consideration, although Stanislawski has had its title stricken, a parliamentary maneuver lawmakers use to keep weak bills alive with the promise that they'll get better later, when everyone will get another chance to consider them.
The bill creates more questions than it answers, the biggest one being: Who gets to explain to a federal judge that the Oklahoma Legislature has aggravated the city's historic patterns of public school segregation?
Beyond that big one, there's also the issue of dividing assets: Who gets the TPS Education Service Center? Who gets the buses? Who gets Booker T. Washington High School?
Taxpayers might wonder who gets the district's accumulated debt. That question is actually answered in Stansilawski's bill. The debt would be split according to bonding capacity of the two districts. So, the district that has the most valuable real estate gets the proportionate share of the debt, whether that borrowing was used to improve the schools in that district or not.
Does anyone think that the solution to Tulsa's school problem is twice as much bureaucracy? Two districts ends up with two superintendents, two school boards, two sets of administration.
Oklahoma has 512 school districts. We don't need 514.
Stanislawski told the Tulsa World's Barbara Hoberock that the split districts could share services, such as busing, printing and enrollment center functions. But that's an idea that isn't anywhere in his legislation.
He also told Hoberock: “The larger the district, the easier it is to get lost in the system and maybe this can help.”
Actually, kids don't get lost in large districts, they get lost in large schools.
And TPS has small schools.
The district's largest high school, Washington, has 1,322 students at last count. Six of the districts nine traditional high schools have fewer than 1,000 students.
Is a child more likely to get "lost" at Central High School with 419 students are at Jenks High School with 3,438? Stanslawski lives in the Jenks district, he formerly was a member of its school board.
Stanislawski's comment was particularly telling because of the "maybe this will help" comment.
Maybe.
Maybe not.
Heck, we don't know. Let's just try something ... anything. Right, senator?
To his credit, Stanslawski is also the author of Senate Bill 362, which adjusts the weighted formula used to distribute state aid to public schools. The current system was found to be out of date more than a decade ago. It overvalues the weights that help rural schools, and undervalues the weights that help urban schools.
TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist has said that if SB 362 had been in place for this year's funding, the district would not have been forced to go through the difficult and emotional $20 million budget cut it is still trying to complete.
If Stanislawski is looking for other things the state could do that was actually help TPS he could:
•Increase state aid to public schools. I can think of several way to pay for that including elimination of the state capital gains tax break that does not produce jobs, but costs the state millions
•Don't give away state tax credits to private schools. Every tax credit dollar that goes to to private school is money that isn't available for public schools.
•Allow the taxpayers of Tulsa to increase their property taxes to increase school funding without penalty in the state aid formula.
All of those ideas have at least two advantages of SB 600: They violate neither the U.S. nor the Oklahoma Constitution, and they would help solve the problems at TPS.