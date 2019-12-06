Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready is a savvy health care customer.
In his job he’s heard plenty of “surprise billing” horror stories from fully insured people who found out (after the fact) that their trip to the hospital had seamlessly taken them out of their insurance company’s network and into a land of unexpected bills. They had made sure that the hospital was in-network, but someone who got involved in treatment along the line wasn’t working for hospital directly and was out of network.
That’s an expensive situation that happens a lot to patients who have no idea they’ve left their insurance network until they get a huge bill in the mail.
So, when Mulready’s wife was scheduled for a routine medical procedure that involved anesthesia, he told her to make sure that the anesthesiologist’s practice was covered by the family’s health care plan.
She called her doctor’s office, but couldn’t get an answer. Mulready took his wife to the hospital for her test, and they asked again at the front desk. No one knew. Just before the procedure, they met the anesthesiologist. He didn’t know.
During the test, Mulready went to the hospital’s billing department. They didn’t know, but referred him to an out-of-state third-party billing company. They didn’t know either.
“The end of the story was no one could tell me,” Mulready said. “It was the craziest thing.”
Frustrated, Mulready texted the hospital’s CEO.
He knew. In fact, the hospital’s policy was that everyone working on patients had to be in the same network.
That’s a great policy, but it’s far from universal. Even a well-informed health care consumer like the state insurance commissioner couldn’t find out if his wife’s medical test was being conducted completely inside his insurance network until after the procedure was done.
Too many insured Oklahoma patients find out they somehow slipped out of their insurance network after it’s too late, after they receive a surprise bill in the mail.
A 2016 Health Care Cost Institute study of 620,000 insurance claims found that 14% of Oklahoma in-network admissions resulted in out-of-network professional claims. Some of those charges might not have been a surprise to the patients, but as Mulready’s story illustrates, it’s often practically impossible to find out if every step in your hospital stay will be fully covered.
The institute’s study found out-of-network charges most commonly came from independent labs and emergency medical treatment. The least common surprise bills came from oncology and OB-GYN.
Last year — before he and his wife took their trip on the surprise billing merry-go-round — Mulready pushed lawmakers to protect insured Oklahomans against surprise billing.
The legislation would have required accessible information on networks from insurance companies and medical providers. It also would have provided an arbitration process between the insurance company and the provider when insured patients protest surprise bills.
“My goal is to take the patient out of the middle, specifically when they’ve done nothing wrong,” Mulready said.
A bill passed the state Senate unanimously, but Mulready said the idea got hung up in negotiations between medical groups and the insurance industry. Getting the idea back in motion is the commissioner’s No. 1 legislative goal next year.
There’s plenty of stress built into any trip to the hospital. Whether for testing, emergency or planned treatment. Insured patients don’t need the added stress of wondering if they might slip out of their insurance company’s protection just as they’re slipping out of consciousness.