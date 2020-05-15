Attention, Oklahoma legislators: Are you aware of the unaddressed issue of aliens voting in our elections?
I’m not talking about people who are in the nation illegally. I’m talking about walking, talking aliens from outer space, who could — without anything in state law preventing them — register to vote, show up on Election Day (perhaps even using an absentee ballot, for those aliens that have returned to Tralfamadore by Election Day) and thus skew Oklahoma’s election results.
The danger is real!
Or, at least, it’s as real as the danger of human beings using unnotarized absentee ballots to commit election fraud.
A few weeks ago, the Oklahoma Supreme Court resolved a contradiction in state law by eliminating the needless and, at least in the time of a pandemic, dangerous requirement that absentee ballots be notarized. For a long time, state law hadn’t required some members of the military or those who were physically incapacitated from getting their absentee ballots notarized, but a residual requirement appeared (at least in the eyes of the state election board) to maintain the requirement for everyone else.
That neatly created two classes of voters with different burdens on their right to vote, which is less than democratic.
The Supreme Court’s solution was to do away with the notary requirement for everyone, a sensible and safe choice, but not good enough for the Legislature.
Lawmakers broke the state Capitol land speed record in rewriting the law to reinstate the notary requirement, adding, on the final day, an exception in the case of COVID-19 emergencies in 2020. (If there’s another COVID-19 emergency next year and you want to vote, you better know a notary.)
Reinstating the notary mandate was an undemocratic and needless response to a nonproblem, the threat of people using the still arcane absentee voting process to commit voter fraud, a felony. Mind you, it did nothing to discourage voting fraud. It only required that a corrupt notary be part of the process, which seems like a modest added effort for someone determined to do what no one is actually doing.
Also of note, almost every other state has figured out how to allow absentee voting without notaries or election fraud, but those solutions are somehow beyond the imaginations of the state of Oklahoma.
Here in Oklahoma, nonproblem not solved. Good job, guys.
But the nonproblem of space aliens remains. We know there are space aliens. It’s settled science.
And, of course, we know those space aliens would want to influence the outcomes of Oklahoma elections. It makes exactly as much sense as the idea that a human willing to risk his freedom to commit voter fraud would choose to do it through an unnotarized absentee ballot.
And there’s the same lack of evidence that the Tralfamadorans haven’t already committed voter fraud in Oklahoma as there is that anyone else has in any substantial way. In fact, it might explain some otherwise mystifying election results.
The obvious solution is a DNA test to prove any would-be voter is a bona fide human being when that “citizen” tries to vote.
A DNA requirement might add a bit cost to the process and would probably slow down voting lines somewhat, but when the validity of your state’s elections are at risk ...
Perhaps we can find a way to bill it all to the federal government as a COVID-19 thing.
Now, if the Legislature is looking to solve real election problems, here are a few ideas:
• Solve the election worker problem. Oklahoma has too few people working as Election Day judges, clerks and inspectors, and many of those workers that we do have are in their 60s, 70s and 80s, which probably make them less willing to work in the face of a pandemic that targets the elderly.
• Solve the time problem. Expand the availability and time for in-person absentee voting. More time and more places means more voters.
• Solve the notary problem. Eliminate the notary requirement. It does nothing except discourage people from voting. Instead, require voters to give unique identification numbers — such as a driver’s license number or a voter’s ID personal identification number — when they ask for an absentee ballot and when they return it.
Failing a special session, the Legislature has two more weeks until it must adjourn for the year. That’s a mandate that can’t come soon enough for the voting people of Oklahoma and Tralfamadore.