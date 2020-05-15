Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... BENTON AND CARROLL. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...DELAWARE... MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL PUSH SOUTHWARD INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS THIS MORNING. HEAVY RAINFALL IN THE 1 TO 2 INCH RANGE WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE, PRIMARILY OVER LOW-LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS THAT HAVE RECEIVED RECENT RAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&