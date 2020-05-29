Here is a very short short story.
There once was a woman named Jane.
She lived humbly, worked hard and was usually happy.
Before she died, Jane’s mother gave her a beautiful pearl pendant that Jane’s grandfather had given to Jane’s grandmother on their wedding day. It was made of linked gold alternating with small pearls, leading down to one enormous pearl at the bottom.
Jane believed the pendant was incredibly valuable, worth more than everything else she owned in the world.
She loved to wear the pendant because it reminded her of her mother and her grandmother and because it made her feel special. Only she had this very valuable pearl pendant.
She especially loved to wear the pendant to her favorite restaurant, The Spring Maiden.
She ate there every week and her friend Maurice, the head waiter, always held the same table for her near the middle of the dining room. People would look at Jane and her pendant and notice the special way Maurice treated her, and believed that she must be important. Or at least Jane thought so.
One night, as she walked home from The Spring Maiden, Jane looked down and realized the pearl from the bottom of her pendant was gone. It had fallen out at the restaurant.
She rushed back and searched throughout the restaurant for hours with Maurice helping, but they weren’t able to find the lost pearl.
Crushed and exhausted, Jane sat on her bed that night and cried, thinking of her mother, her grandmother and the lost jewel.
Whenever she walked past The Spring Maiden, she thought of her loss. She no longer had that one thing that made her different from everyone else in the world.
Once, she went back and asked Maurice if anyone had found the pearl, but no one had. He offered her the special table, but she walked away. It would only make her sad, thinking about what she had lost.
And she never ate there again.
***
I walked through downtown Tulsa the other day with my face covered.
I take a mask with me every time I leave my house. It’s what good sense, science and etiquette require.
There’s valid scientific evidence that if 80% of the population wore a mask, COVID-19 transmission could be halted.
So, I pull it over my face and nose when I’m around other people and wash it when I get home.
But a shocking number of people won’t do that.
Walking from the Tulsa World building to Central Library, a distance of ten blocks total, I saw a dozen people. None was wearing a mask. Only one other person had a mask.
It’s puzzling that people won’t do something simple to save lives, but they won’t. And some people have gotten belligerent about the issue, violent.
There are a lot of elements in people failing to wear masks in public.
Some of it is forgetfulness.
Some of it is ignorance. They don’t know how important it is.
Some of it is politics. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have set an unhealthy standard for their followers by repeatedly going out unmasked, even in places where it was clearly inappropriate to be bare-faced. In that sense, it’s a choice that reflects arrogance and privilege, but touches on another less solipsistic motive that is, sadly, American. We don’t wear masks, it seems to say, because we’re free. Which misunderstands the concept of freedom.
But some of it, I think, has to do with loss, and there, I’m more sympathetic.
An awful lot of Americans have lost the things that they most valued: Their jobs, their businesses, their homes, their ability to see family members.
Losses of that magnitude, leave an emotional void, one that can’t be covered with a mask.
Add a dose of suspicion and the lure of some bad thinking — that COVID-19 isn’t that dangerous, that no one I know has caught it or, at least, died of it, that herd immunity will only grow if enough people are infected — and you’ve got a city full of sad, maskless people.
I wear a mask. I do it because I don’t want to get sick, and I think it will help me stay well. Mainly, I do it because if I am sick and don’t know it, I don’t want to be responsible for making someone else sick. I also do it because people in masks would stare at me if I didn’t.
But I have some sympathy for the Janes of the world who look at a mask, see all the things they’ve lost, and decide to face the world without one.