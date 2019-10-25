Economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman of the University of California at Berkeley have gotten a lot of ink recently for their book-length economic analysis of recent American tax history.
Their top-line conclusion: For the first time in U.S. history, the 400 wealthiest Americans paid a lower effective tax rate than the bottom half of American taxpayers last year.
As with all political statistics, there’s some art to that calculation. The “effective tax rate” includes not only federal income taxes, but also state and local taxes and “indirect taxes,” such as fees and fines. As some critics have pointed out, it doesn’t include refundable tax social programs, such as Earned Income Tax Credits.
So, as the advertising line goes, your results may differ.
But those notes don’t undercut the analysis’ basic point: For years, America’s richest people have been paying less and less of their income in taxes, while the working class has been paying about the same portion of their income, and thus ending up with a greater burden of that portion of government programs that are actually paid for.
As Christopher Ingraham pointed out in The Washington Post, where I first read about Saez and Zucman’s work, concentrating on the richest of the rich isn’t just grist for the class warfare mill. The top 400 families have more wealth that the bottom 60% of U.S. households. Read that again and think about it: 400 families have more wealth than 60% of the nation.
Obviously, if the megarich aren’t paying as much in taxes, it either has to come from somewhere else or it comes from nowhere else.
A Washington Post graphic that made a lot of Facebook pages recently shows the effective tax rate of the richest Americans coming down steadily since 1980, when it was 47% to the current rate of 23%. In that same period, the effective tax rate on the poorest Americans remained relatively stable. For 2018, the rate for the lower half of American households 24.2%. The final blow that made the two lines cross was the 2017 Trump income tax cut. The average effective tax rate for the top 0.1% fell 2.5 percentage points as a result.
Citing the Saez and Zucman work, Democratic front-runner Elizabeth Warren has proposed a wealth tax — a 2% tax on net worth of $50 million and a 3% tax on net worth over $1 billion. She says it would raise $2.75 trillion in revenue over a 10-year period. Bernie Sanders has an even more dramatic wealth tax proposal.
It’s worth noting that France tried a wealth tax and found that it drove wealth out of the nation. France eventually gave up on the idea.
I don’t have the exhaustive data of Saez and Zucman, but almost certainly the same scenario they describe nationally has taken place in Oklahoma’s tax structure as the state Legislature and Govs. Brad Henry and Mary Fallin steadily reduced the state’s top income tax rate. The income tax is the state’s most progressive tax: The more you earn, the more you pay. As the state cut the top income tax rate, it brought oil billionaires closer to the brackets of the state’s poorest taxpayers.
The promised economic explosion that was supposed to make those tax cuts pay for themselves never materialized, and the cost of state government increasingly rested on regressive revenue sources, such as the sales tax, sin taxes and fees.
Indeed, a few months ago, a report from the Institute on Taxation and Policy showed that the effective combined local and state tax rates for the poorest 20% in Oklahoma is 13.2%, more than twice the rate paid by the top 1% in the state.
(Again, there could be some reason to argue over what is meant by “effective” in the effective tax rate. The report didn’t take the state’s severance tax into account, which would have made the results less regressive. It also didn’t reflect recent increases in fuel and cigarette taxes, which would have made them more regressive.)
It’s worth noting that Warren and Sanders aren’t the first radical politicians to aim at deflating the wealth of the 1 percenters.
Here’s some interesting thoughts I found on the internet:
“The absence of effective state, and, especially, national, restraint upon unfair money-getting has tended to create a small class of enormously wealthy and economically powerful men, whose chief object is to hold and increase their power. The prime need to is to change the conditions which enable these men to accumulate power which it is not for the general welfare that they should hold or exercise. ...
“No man should receive a dollar unless that dollar has been fairly earned. Every dollar received should represent a dollar’s worth of service rendered — not gambling in stocks, but service rendered. The really big fortune, the swollen fortune, by the mere fact of its size acquires qualities which differentiate it in kind as well as in degree from what is possessed by men of relatively small means. Therefore, I believe in a graduated income tax on big fortunes, and in another tax which is far more easily collected and far more effective — a graduated inheritance tax on big fortunes, properly safeguarded against evasion, and increasing rapidly in amount with the size of the estate.”
That radical politician: Theodore Roosevelt.