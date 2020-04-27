There’s been a lot of speculation — some of it reflecting a bit of political paranoia — about how the COVID-19 crisis could affect the mechanics of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
We’ve already seen a lot of elections, including a Tulsa school board election and presidential primaries in more than a dozen states, postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
So, what about November?
It’s been widely reported that President Donald Trump can’t delay the election, and he probably wouldn’t want to.
A federal law dating back to before the Civil War requires that the presidential election be held on the Tuesday after the first Monday of November every four years, or Nov. 3, 2020.
Given the partisanship in Washington, it’s hard to imagine Congress agreeing to change that.
More important, if there were a fall resurgence of COVID-19 that made a Nov. 3 election impractical, it wouldn’t really be to Trump’s benefit.
As BBC North American reporter Anthony Zurcher pretty convincingly showed, Trump’s presidential term ends at noon Jan. 20, 2021. If he isn’t reelected, he isn’t the president anymore as of noon that day.
Vice President Mike Pence’s term also expires at the same time, meaning that the next person in line to be president would be whoever is the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after the upcoming election.
That could be Nancy Pelosi or whoever Republicans elect if they take the House majority, presumably current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. In either case, the new president would have a real legitimacy problem, having never stood before the voters of the nation.
But it seems to me that such scenarios are getting so far-fetched that they’re more revealing about our political anxieties than they are predictive.
Both parties have a strong motivation to hold a general election on Nov. 3, so I think we probably will.
That doesn’t mean that a possible re-emergence of COVID-19 wouldn’t affect the outcome.
I vote enthusiastically, but I’m not willing to risk my life to do it.
I had planned to take some vacation time to work as a precinct judge in the November election, but, again, my willingness to do so would be considerably tempered if it meant exposing myself to hundreds of potentially contagious people.
I don’t think I’d be the only one who would look at the situation that way. Remember, Tulsa County poll worker are, on average, in their 70s, putting them at very high risk of COVID-19 complications.
If the state can’t line up enough precinct workers, the likely alternative would be to combine precincts, which would mean longer lines, exactly what you don’t want if you’re dealing with a communicable disease.
The obvious alternative is absentee voting, but Oklahoma’s absentee voting rules are difficult and involve a requirement that ballots be notarized, which puts both the notary and the voter at risk in a pandemic. It’s not a workable solution in the current world.
It all adds up to a very low turnout election in which only the most ardent and foolhardy voters would participate. That isn’t who you want choosing our president, Congress and legislators.
The solution isn’t to delay the election. The solution is to make absentee voting safe, secure and workable.
The Legislature needs to make it clear that notarization of absentee ballots isn’t necessary. If the election board wants a ballot security system, it should look to how other states use government identification numbers to ensure no one is cheating.
I think there’s very little chance we won’t have an election on Nov. 3, but there is a good question about whether it will be safe or whether it actually tests the will of the people.
It’s urgent that the Legislature take control of this issue quickly to make sure all registered voters have a fair, safe, secure way to cast their ballots.
