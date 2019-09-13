Tulsa Public Schools has started a public soul-searching in an attempt to address and reverse the district’s downward financial spiral.
The district needs to cut $20 million — about 7% —from its budget for next year.
Two distinct and destructive vectors are at work.
First, the state short-changed public schools for years, making cuts inevitable. Despite increased state spending for teacher pay last year and more money for teacher pay and general school expenses this year, the state hasn’t made up for a decade of cuts, shortfalls, neglect and mandates that were either unfunded or underfunded.
From 2008 to 2018, Oklahoma cut more per pupil to education than any other state in the country. In an online statement, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist says the district lost $16 million because of lower state per-pupil funding from 2008 to 2018. It’s a shameful and destructive record of state government neglect.
But there is a second force at work, which is more particular to Tulsa. Once the largest school districts in Oklahoma and the school system of choice locally, Tulsa is bleeding students. The online charter school Epic has gotten a lot of notice as the newest player in the process, but suburban districts, home and parochial schools and other education silos also play a role. Because the fundamental factor in determining how much state aid comes to TPS is the number of students in classrooms, the overall reduction in funding is magnified by Tulsa’s shrinking student population.
The two forces in combination create a downward spiral. The state disinvests in schools, the district cuts costs, parents sense a reduction in quality and move their children to other options, the state reduces state aid to the district, the district cuts costs....
If you don’t have school-aged children, this is still a critical issue. As the fortunes of TPS go, so go the fortunes of the city of Tulsa. Who wants to move to a city that doesn’t have a quality public school system?
It’s a cycle driven by money, but one of the greatest frustrations is that Tulsans can’t act on the situation by controlling how much they pay for their public schools.
The basic local tax we pay to support local schools is the property tax. For school districts’ operational costs, that’s a little over 36 mills plus a proportional share of another 4 mills that goes to the county and is distributed back to districts on the basis of their average daily attendance.
Tulsa has a bounty of valuable property to tax — some $2.4 billion worth within the TPS boundaries in 2017, according to Tulsa County reporting. The 36 mills produced $87.5 million.
But TPS can’t take full advantage of those assets because the state penalizes so-called “rich” districts by reducing their state aid as their property tax collections rise. In the false name of equalizing funding for students throughout the state, the state effectively disincentives local taxpayers from investing in their schools.
What if that weren’t the case? How much would it cost to right the TPS budget trajectory, if the state would allow it?
Based on those 2017 county figures, a 1 mill increase in the local property tax level would increase district revenue by $2.4 million. If we wanted to fill the $20 million budget hole, that’d be 8.3 mills. What if we wanted to actually increase funding to the district by 7% instead of cutting it by 7%? Another 8.3 mills.
For every mill the tax rate increases, the annual taxes on a $300,000 home would increase $32 at year. An 8.3 mill increase equates to a little over $265 a year. 16.6 mills? Double that.
It’s not an insignificant amount. But if it’s the difference between the school system spiraling into the abyss and making TPS the growing, thriving district of choice again, it’d be well worth it.
And, of course, if TPS did start growing again, it would start getting more per-pupil money from the state. The spiral goes both ways.
Tulsans can’t force the Legislature to increase state funding to public schools, and when the state manages to do the right thing, the money is spread out over the entire state.
The district’s Shaping Our Future initiative is rightly aimed at changing those things that are within the control of local decision-makers.
It’s a pity that one of those tools isn’t how much local taxes local patrons are allowed to pay to ensure the kind of schools the city deserves.