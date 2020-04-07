We were planning to elect two Tulsa school board members today.
Well, some of us — frankly, not very many — were planning to.
That was all before COVID-19 shook up the world and made us reconsider the way we do a lot of things. Tulsa Public Schools delayed its school board election to June, when the statewide primary is scheduled.
Oklahoma ought to consider why we don’t elect school board members in June anyway.
The reason we do it in April is that state law says we have to: school board primaries in February with an April general election. Most cities have that schedule, too, but not Tulsa.
Almost every other elective office in the state, including the city of Tulsa, is on a different schedule: primary in June, runoff in August, general election in November.
That’s two sets of elections with two sets of costs. One of them, the school board elections, gets very few participants. In February’s first round for the well-contested TPS District 6 election, a little over 1,000 people voted.
I asked Misha Mohr at the state Election Board how much money we were talking about to have separate school elections. It’s hard to say for sure, but it isn’t cheap.
One of the biggest state costs for elections is the pay for at least three election officials at each precinct. The total cost of the election largely depends on how many seats are contested, a number that’s going to vary from year to year.
Based on figures Mohr gave me for the past seven statewide elections, you could say it costs about $1 million to have an election in every precinct in the state. The state estimates county election offices absorb another $500,000 in costs for each election. A lot of school board seats aren’t contested, so the actual costs would be lower but still substantial.
I asked the leaders of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the state Election Board if we couldn’t save some money and get more participation if we changed when the school board elections happen. Shawn Hime from the school board association pointed out that elections for school boards and most cities were paired by state law starting in 2018. When that happened, the school election cycle was flipped. It used to be that schools had their general elections in February and runoffs in April, if necessary. Now they have a primary in February and the general in April.
That makes a difference because, unless there are more than two candidates in a race, the vote will automatically go to the April election, which means better weather, better turnout and a lower total cost.
Hime said that when he has spoken to school officials in other states that have gone to a June/November schedule, they have said school board elections have become more partisan by their association with legislative, congressional and presidential elections. That’s believable and not good.
Hime also worried that school board elections would get lost amid bigger things.
You might wonder if they’re not lost where they are anyway, but he has a point.
Even dedicated voters have a finite amount of time they are willing to devote to educating themselves before elections. If they’re learning about potential legislators, judges, county commissioners, prosecutors, congressmen and presidents of the United States, how much is left over for the school board?
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax pointed out that school board districts don’t necessarily follow precinct lines in Oklahoma, so putting the school election on the June primary ballot would mean precincts would have to have to deal with a lot more variations of ballot combinations.
That would make the process much more complicated for the precinct election clerks and judges. So voter lines would likely move more slowly, voter frustration would increase, election workers would be harder to attract and keep and, inevitably, there would be more mistakes and probably a lower turnout.
Hime said school board elections are not held on a different schedule to discourage voter participation and make sure people favored by school officials get elected and reelected. I suggested that idea to him, and he said he knows it to be false.
“I don’t think that’s ever been the case,” he said. “I want as many people as possible to be informed about and vote in school elections.”
I vote in every election. I circle the days on my calendar in January, and nothing short of coronavirus will keep me away. I’m funny that way.
I appreciate the points that Hime and Ziriax make, but I think more people would be willing to vote in school board elections if they were going to be voting anyway.
