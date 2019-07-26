By any fair measure, the Tulsa World’s recent community forum to discuss Adverse Childhood Experiences was a success and a reflection of the greater success of the newspaper’s recent eight-part series on the same topic.
More than 300 people came to the Great Hall at the University of Tulsa’s Alan Chapman Activities Center July 18 to hear University of Tulsa President Gerard Clancy, child advocate Kristen Atchley and World columnist Guerin Emig talk about the connection between unacceptable environmental conditions that children experience — homes with abuse, alcoholism and violence — and a long list of social ills that show up in adulthood.
Teachers and therapists and grandparents and academics showed up. Before the program began we were bringing in chairs for the overflow crowd.
At one point, I exercised the moderator’s prerogative to pick additional experts out of the audience to talk about their perspective on ACEs. I probably owe an apology to former Tulsa County Presiding District Judge Doris Fransein, Sen. John Haste and foster mother Linda “Mama Linda” Vincent for throwing them into a public speaking role without any warning, but they did great and helped us understand the challenge better.
In 200 words or less, here’s what it all boils down to: Oklahoma puts too many people in prison. We’re too fat, too sick, and we take too many pills. We drink and smoke too much, and we die too early. All that is well known and true. But what isn’t so well known is that a higher percentage of our children have at least four of 10 key adverse childhood experiences in their lives than any other state.
There is a connection. If we want to change all those other things, we should get to work on changing the ACEs.
The good news is that much of the ACEs harm can be undone — mitigation as it is called in the literature. Good counseling, foster parenting, a football coach who shows he cares... all can make a huge difference. As one of my coworkers said, “Basically, every kid needs to hear someone say, ‘I love you.’”
I won’t try to repeat the series. It speaks for itself on our website.
• • •
I had an upset phone mail message from a reader who was torqued about an editorial cartoon recently.
Your cartoonist never has anything good to say about Oklahoma, the caller said. If he’d be happier in New York or Boston, why doesn’t he move there?
I can’t blame the caller. She’s a paying customer, and I was glad to hear her thoughts. I’ve learned a lot about myself and Oklahoma by listening to upset readers over the years. Sometimes it makes my blood pressure spike, but more often it’s helpful. Most of the time, I find, when I return angry readers’ calls we part as friends, although sometimes friends who don’t agree on everything. The reader had left her number, so I called her back.
She was less upset when I called back, but it still was burr under her saddle that Bruce Plante always seems to point out the problems in Oklahoma and never seems to find anything positive to say about the state.
I’ve heard variations of the same complaint about myself and many other coworkers for 30 years, and I admit that journalists are sometimes better at pointing out problems than they are at finding solutions.
But I tried to convince her gently that it wasn’t because we love our state any less than anyone else.
Patriotism can be expressed in effusive odes. “God Bless America” comes to mind.
But it also can come in the form of sharp critiques. “This Land is Your Land” would be the counterpoint. Irving Berlin and Woody Guthrie both loved America ... in their own way.
If you’re a gifted cartoonist, caricature is your stock in trade, and that’s more naturally effective in service to critique than praise. The latter feels like trying to drive a nail with a the heel of your shoe. You can do it, but a hammer is more effective.
My point: You can love something, be completely loyal to it, and point out its shortcomings.
In fact, as a charter member of the unlicked cub club, I’d say you can’t completely love something honestly if you’re not willing to talk about its problems.
And, it should be added, we could all do well by practicing a little more praise for what’s going right every now then. Positive reinforcement has its merits.
• • •
I’ll start that list here: Tulsa is a great city because it isn’t willing to allow a situation like our state’s unacceptably high level of Adverse Childhood Experiences — and the social problems that we know result — to continue unaddressed.
I won’t take credit for that thought. President Clancy said as much at our forum, and he added that the Tulsa World gets some credit for leading the way on that sort of self-analysis for our community.
Indeed, it was gratifying to hear all the evening’s speakers and many in the audience heap praise on the Tulsa World for the ACEs series.
I joked at one point that it was noun, verb, something effusive about the series.
Know what that feels like?
Mitigation.
