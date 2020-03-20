When COVID-19 first showed up in the U.S., I flipped through some dusty old English literature: Samuel Pepys’ Diary and Daniel Defoe’s “Journal of the Plague Year.”
They tell essentially first-hand accounts of 17th century London dealing with the bubonic plague.
When I first read Defoe in graduate school it was tedious stuff in archaic language. I can remember times when I realized my eyes were going across the lines, but my brain wasn’t listening any more.
But in the Age of COVID-19 it suddenly had more presence for me.
One of the worst moments in the Defoe account came in the summer of 1665. The Lord Mayor of London, under pressure to do something, issued a broad-ranging executive order that included, among many things, quarantining the sick, burying the dead by night and killing all the cats and dogs in the city.
He was right about the quarantines, and the night burial thing was mainly about hiding the death rate from the terrified public. Defoe says we’ll never know how many people really died.
But about those cats and dogs….
The best science of the day — remember, this was a time when bleeding was the first line of medical defense — held that plague was spread by gases, which somehow stuck to animal fur and was thus spread as Tom roamed the city streets. Thus: Kill the cats!
In fact, it was spread by germs, which were carried by fleas, which were carried by rats.
Defoe estimates that 40,000 dogs and 200,000 cats were killed. That removed the natural predators of the rats, which thrived. The Black Death was re-energized. It took the Great London Fire of 1666 to stem it.
So much for the best science of the 17th Century.
Here are two lessons from Defoe:
• Don’t trust 17th century science.
• The urge to do something can lead you to do the wrong thing.
I do trust 21st century science.
It tells us that our best chance against a COVID-19 spike that would overwhelm our health care system is extreme social distancing: closing the schools, the bars, the restaurants and keeping to ourselves as much as possible. These are things we’ve never done before and which may well wreck our economy, but they might also save society.
As a happy coincidence, it’s also our best personal defense against contracting a disease that we might not survive.
Mayor G.T. Bynum’s decision to close the bars and dine-in restaurants of Tulsa was a bold act of leadership guided by the best information available. It was the right choice, but it can’t have been an easy one. He did something, the right thing.
But there seems to be an urge in some people to do nothing, which can be just as dangerous as killing the cats.
I believe this stems from a combination of fearful paralysis about being blamed for doing the wrong thing and a lot of denial — the hope (against all evidence) that this isn’t all that big a deal and, well, we’ll just wait.
So the restaurants and bars in suburban Tulsa stayed open long after they should have been closed. At this writing, some cities still aren’t on board.
If that kind of thinking only risked the lives of the people foolish enough to go out to eat, it would be easier to accept. But, remember the goal is to preserve our one-and-only shared health care system’s ability to deal with the crisis.
The life they risk is mine.
Do something and Do nothing are the enemies of doing the right thing.
Do the right thing. Listen to the science. Leave the cats alone and close the restaurants.
Rereading Defoe amounted to literary whistling in the graveyard, reminding myself that things could be worse.
And, yes, oh yes, they certainly can be much, much worse. Coronavirus has nothing on Black Death.
But what we do now will decide how bad they will be.
