The other day, I got stuck in the daily outbound traffic jam on the Broken Arrow Expressway.
Before we were even out of downtown everyone was hitting the brakes because of the highway’s never-ending bridge work. By the time we got to the Utica Avenue exit, the two lanes left by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation had turned into the world’s dullest parade.
People were lined up and stopped on the Utica Avenue entrance ramp. The slow line of traffic coming from downtown went over the west horizon and the absurdly short acceleration lane meant the people waiting to get on the highway could have been stuck there a very, very long time.
But the guy ahead of me slowed down and waved the first car in line into traffic ahead of him.
I did the same thing for the next driver.
In my rear view mirror, I saw the guy behind me do it too.
Generosity can be contagious.
Half a mile down the road, we all did it again for the people lined up at the Lewis Avenue entrance ramp.
It was a version of what traffic engineers call the zipper merge, which encourages people headed into detours to drive to the front of the line in the merging lane and fit into traffic one at a time. It sets ordinary thinking about commuter civility on its ear, but they say it actually gets more people through the eye of the needle faster.
In this case, circumstances put all the power was in the hand of the people already on the highway. The merging traffic could only zip at the sufferance of the people already in traffic. The guy ahead of me, I or the driver behind could have played finder’s keepers with the lane and have gotten home few seconds earlier, but we didn’t.
We shared, and everyone got home.
Jon Stewart used a similar metaphor at the end of his Oct. 30, 2010, Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear.
The rally was a satiric poke at Fox News and others who Stewart and cohost Stephen Colbert thought were playing on the nation’s political divisions but not doing anything to resolve them.
At the end of the rally, Stewart took the microphone and gave a 12-minute speech that pointed to the ability of American people to get things done through cooperation despite their differences. A giant television screen over the stage showed the convergence of New York City traffic trying to squeeze through the Holland tunnel to New Jersey.
“We hear every damn day about how fragile our country is — on the brink of catastrophe due to polarizing hate, and how it’s a shame how can’t work together to get things done,” Stewart said. “The truth is, we do. We work together to get things done every damned day.”
He described one driver as an NRA member and the next as an Oprah fan and the next as a liberal.
“This is us. Every one of the cars that you see is filled with people of strong belief and principles ... often principles and beliefs in opposition to their fellow travelers,” he said. “And yet these millions of cars will find a way to squeeze, one by one, into a mile-long, forty-foot wide tunnel carved underneath a mighty river.
“They do it by concession. You go, then I’ll go. You go, then I’ll go. What is that, an NRA sticker on your car? An Obama sticker on your car? That’s alright, you go,” he said.
The Broken Arrow Expressway may someday be a free-flowing way from downtown to the suburbs again. People who regularly have to deal with the outbound mess may wonder if they’ll ever live to see that day.
Until then, we’ll all have to practice the little concessions that get us all home — even people whose bumper stickers we don’t like.
As Stewart said, “Impossible things every day are only made possible by the little reasonable compromises we all make.”
FEATURED VIDEO