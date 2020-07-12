Shakespeare had a way with words. Today, he might say: “Now is the summer of our discontent.”
The shocking death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other violent encounters in the streets between police and Black men have seized our collective consciousness. The country is on edge; and it feels like we are at a turning point, for better or worse, in the relationship between law enforcement and civilians, not just African Americans.
We may be able to shelter in place, protected against COVID-19, but we cannot hide from the virus of fear, protest and divisiveness. Before we experience more rapid erosion of faith in law and social norms that bind us, we need to unlock the best of our nature and examine all options.
Let me hasten to say that, I am at best an armchair quarterback. I have never arrested anyone and my experience with actual violence was a fight I had on a sixth grade playground. I did participate in a ride along with a police officer while in law school and sat in the patrol car watching the officer chase a suspected burglar. (He got away). As a criminal docket judge for eight years, I dealt mostly with the aftermath of street encounters, what comes after the arrest, booking and charging. Policing for most of us is something that happens out there or on TV.
But for the victims of bad policing, risk and danger are not hypothetical. And for police officers, split-second decisions under stressful situations can lead to calamity in many ways. Citizens from all sectors are struggling to find solutions to the very real gap between law enforcement and the people.
As I have circled around this problem, I keep coming back to two ideas with fundamental validity.
First, police training in implicit bias, equity and diversity and inclusion must be increased and enhanced. Law enforcement education must focus with laser intensity on eradicating racial stereotyping.
Second, police should be given more alternative tools to avoid arrest and overcriminalizing behavior. Anti-progressives have mocked the idea of a social worker responding to a 911 call. Enlightened law enforcement specialists know that this idea is not a joke.
Training and education work. As children, we learn multiplication tables and carry that rote skill with us for life. As simplistic as it sounds, repetition matters. Police cadets are undoubtedly given some training to avoid racial bias, but in my view, it is currently not enough. Must a car with two young Black men driving in a white neighborhood late at night always alert a patrol officer to trouble or danger?
Skeptics may say that racial stereotyping is an inherent human trait. To my knowledge, there is no evidence supporting this opinion nor is there a gene carrying the DNA of fear and mistrust. Slavery and Jim Crow laws were eventually sent to the ashbins of history. Can racial profiling suffer the same fate? We will not know unless we sincerely try.
I taught a course at the Tulsa Police Academy for several years. Student cadets are bright, disciplined and tuned in to the new world around them and as a condition to joining the force must have a four-year college degree. I predict that they will have no problem learning, sublimating, a sense of social fairness and justice as best practices, moral commitment and professional pride.
Programs involving law enforcement and other social service partners can often provide more effective and certainly more morally defensible ways to police our streets. Creative collaboration is not only possible but imperative.
Two clear examples already exist in Tulsa. The Mental Health Association of Oklahoma manages a program that links mental health professionals, police and fire to respond to 911 mental health calls. Over 13,000 calls per year involve disturbances and incidents involving people causing a public disturbance or personal risk who have a clear mental health condition. This Community Response Team de-escalates volatile situations to prevent what might result in an arrest or an unnecessary hospital emergency room transport. Now in its third year, CRT has proven its worth in hundreds of interventions. Insufficient funding has prevented it from operating 24/7. This program should be a community fiscal priority.
Another initiative is Operation Direct and Connect, which sends patrol officers and mental health professionals to homeless encampments to help those residents to housing, medical care and other needed services. In years past, these people would have been rousted out of town or jailed. This is just another example of how smart collaboration can reduce a flash point and give homeless people a chance for a better life. This is community policing at its best.
No one has any easy solutions. But terminal pessimism is not the answer. We cannot let every suggested improvement to law enforcement strategies die because it is not the way things have always been done (from the right) or that it is not enough (from the left).
Let’s assume that alternatives to better policing are disruptive to the status quo and never enough — and try them anyway.
William Kellough is a former Tulsa County district judge and member of the Legal Advocacy and Justice Committee of the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion piece by community advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
