In the midst of a pandemic, urban life goes on. People are mourning the loss of a spouse, battling cancer and dealing with anxieties and stress from everyday life on top of new anxieties and stress from the coronavirus, all of which is often made worse by economic insecurity and extended duties of caring for children and elderly relatives.
What public health and well-being policies can help alleviate some of the extraordinary stressors that urbanites are feeling across the nation right now? Part of the answer is baked into every city in the country. It is our public green spaces, our parks, botanical gardens and arboreta right outside our doors or down the street.
Regrettably, though, many public green spaces across the country have been closed. Yes, in most cases, there have been good reasons for the specific closures: overcrowding with parking lots jammed, egregious disregard for proper social distancing and respect for others, and the prospect of drawing people from afar who would be better off spending time in nature closer to their front doors.
But closing parks and public gardens should be a temporary, last resort measure for disease control. If park and garden visitors persist in violating physical distancing, officials could employ capacity controls like those now in use in supermarkets, timed entry or other measures to reduce crowding, such as limiting parking, extending hours or putting up signs and enforcing limits. Maintaining the benefits of public green spaces is critical as we also make our best efforts to restrict transmission of COVID-19. Public parks (though not playgrounds or sports facilities, which are much harder for maintaining social distancing while using), botanical gardens and arboreta are essential to the public health and well-being of the more than 80% of Americans who live in urban areas.
The science could not be clearer: The benefits of getting outside vastly outweigh the risk of getting infected in a park.
There are simple strategies you can take to head outside with confidence. First and foremost, maintain physical distancing. That means staying at least 6 feet away from others for most of the time. But walking past someone should not induce fear or panic — these short walk-bys are low risk for transmission of the coronavirus.
Everyone in community green space — cyclists, runners and pedestrians — should wear a facial covering. Even a homemade cloth mask can help prevent you from infecting others, which can happen if you have the coronavirus even with no symptoms, and it also provides some protection for you from others. Perhaps equally important, wearing a facial covering is a clear social signal that you take your community role in minimizing risk to others seriously. This simple courtesy can help others relax when outdoors in a common space.
If you’re a runner, be mindful that you eject more aerosols while exercising due to heavy breathing and exertion, with most of it trailing behind you, so give others a larger buffer than 6 feet as you approach or pass. If you’re running with others, the best way to do this is to run side-by-side, separated by 6 feet. If you’re behind another runner, give yourself more than 6 feet and stagger your alignment so you’re not directly behind their plume.
Frederick Law Olmsted is remembered as the creator of great urban public spaces such as New York City’s Central Park and the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington. Perhaps less well known is that during the Civil War, he headed the U.S. Sanitary Commission. Olmsted knew a thing or two about contagious diseases when he designed these great urban public spaces.
Olmsted’s words still ring true today: “The occasional contemplation of natural scenes of an impressive character, particularly if this contemplation occurs in connection with relief from ordinary cares, change of air, and change of habits, is favorable to health and vigor.”
Parks, botanical gardens and arboreta and other urban green spaces are not just pretty places to jog or stroll, they are central to our health and well-being in the urban-built environment. Especially now.
William “Ned” Friedman is the director of the Arnold Arboretum and Arnold professor of organismic and evolutionary biology at Harvard University. Joseph G. Allen is an assistant professor of exposure and assessment science, director of the healthy buildings program at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Marc Lipsitch is a professor of epidemiology and the director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
