My world turned to shambles with the COVID-19 pandemic. My university closed, and, in days, I found myself back at home in Tulsa, trying to navigate my classes that would now be online. With study abroad trips canceled, graduations delayed, March Madness brackets deleted, and the Olympics postponed, the world as we knew it came to a shuddering halt.
Stocks careened, unemployment soared, and the normalcy we knew was lost in a whirl of panic. The iconic moment that will shape my generation started here.
As I look around, I’m impressed by the courage I see from my fellow Americans.
From caravans of people flashing their car lights to thank health care workers to people buying groceries for their elderly neighbors, people are stepping up to the plate. Everywhere you see sacrifices for the good of humanity, whether it’s that person making home-made masks for essential workers or providing a meal for a family who has lost their income. The number of people who stay at home for the common good is greater than the sum of those who continue their self-indulgent party.
However, the question remains in the hearts of the many, “When will this be over?”
Post-quarantine, we may go back to “normal,” but many people, including me, think that things might never be the same.
One thing is certainly brought into question — did we fully appreciate the small pleasures of life? The opportunity to talk to that neighbor, to have a conversation in a checkout line or hold the door for a stranger.
Before COVID-19, I recognized what a privilege it was to go to a university, but now I see what a privilege it was just to see my fellow students on a daily basis, to not worry about being less than 6 feet from them.
We have always been told to live in the moment, but suddenly I see, when the moments ahead lack all certainty, how hard that is.
As we shelter in our homes, sanitizing surfaces and binging on Netflix, we wonder what we have left behind and what’s ahead.
They call us Generation C, as in COVID-19. At this point, nobody can say for sure what the experience of the coronavirus shutdown will have on our future. But as an older generation of government leaders creates plans to protect our economy and citizens from a broader spread of this outbreak, it seems to me that part of its impact on people of my age will be a greater appreciation of what may have been lost.
The next time I get coffee from a favorite beanery — if there is a next time — I will be sure not to take it for granted. I will enjoy the smell of coffee roasting and the sounds of conversation from people around me.
The next time I can see my friend’s smile, because it isn’t being hidden by a paper mask, I will appreciate even that small interaction.
Perhaps this isn’t my last pandemic. Perhaps this is only the beginning of a new normal.
Whatever the future holds, we need to be more appreciative of the things we can control, such as how we spend our time, the people we talk to, the memories we create, the stories we tell and the adventures that are yet to come.
While there is still a great deal of uncertainty, one thing I do know: When I get the opportunity to enjoy normal life again — if I get the opportunity to enjoy normal life again — I’m not going to lose a single moment.
