It’s tempting to think the deal is done with the Tulsa Public Schools plan to cut $20 million from its budget.
But nothing is over until the elected board members cast a vote. Past actions have shown how high participation with robust debate can make a difference in molding the ultimate outcome.
Only four public meetings are planned to hear from residents about the modified budget proposal TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist will be presenting to the board.
That means there are four opportunities to help shape the final package. All Tulsa residents — parents, teachers, students and ordinary taxpayers — have a vested interest in making sure the plan reflects their vision for the TPS future.
Meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m.: at McLain High School on Monday; Memorial High School on Tuesday; East Central High School on Wednesday, and Webster High School on Thursday.
The current plan is to close four elementary schools — Grimes, Wright, Jones and Mark Twain Elementary, whose students would be combined into the Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy.
The closures are part of an overall restructuring the district called the Shaping Our Future initiative. Other measures include staff cuts, changing elementary and middle school grade configurations and possible pre-K to 8th grade centers.
This is the time to learn the details of the plan, ask questions and speak up to school board members and top administrators.
If you don’t think these meetings matter, look to history.
Last year, the North Tulsa Community Education Task Force turned years of activism into action, working with school leaders to revamp the McLain High School feeder pattern.
As part of that effort, Gist promised to implement the task force’s recommendation for a hiatus in school closings in the McLain High School feeder area. That promise is kept in the Shaping Our Future plan.
Years before, when Superintendent Keith Ballard restructured and closed TPS schools in his Project Schoolhouse program, the final plan changed up until the hour before the board voted in response to public comments.
For democracy to work, the public needs to participate especially at critical times. This is one of those times.