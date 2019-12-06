We don’t like a proposal to prevent Oklahoma National Guard troops from serving in combat unless Congress has officially declared war.
Senate Bill 1101 — offered by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow — amounts to a threat of unilateral withdrawal of Oklahoma military support of our national interests. It would be unsafe, unpatriotic and unconstitutional.
When the president of the United States federalizes national guard troops, they have an obligation to follow the commander in chief’s orders. That includes orders to go into battle ... even when no war has been declared.
Congress hasn’t declared war since World War II, but Oklahoma’s 45th Infantry was very much a part of the fighting and dying in Korea. Their record there brings honor to our state.
More recently, Oklahoma Guard troops have served honorably in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Ukraine, Kosovo, the Horn of Africa, Romania and Estonia. On too many occasions, Oklahoma Guard troops were casualties to battles in those countries. None of that service was part of declared wars, but all of it was completely legal and legitimate.
We were impressed by the fact that several Oklahoma legislators with wartime experience were willing to speak out against Dahm’s proposal.
The Guard’s role in national defense has value to the state. The Oklahoma National Guard is also critical to the state’s ability to respond to emergencies, and its ability to respond in strength is dependent on federal funding.
Should Congress declare war before we go to war? Yes. Is the president limited in his use of the military without a declaration of war? Again, yes.
But the critical question concerning SB 1011 is this: Does the state get to add willfully to the limitations of our elected leaders to use military options in the national interest? The answer there is no. The proper remedy for an undeclared war is not an unconstitutional refusal to serve our nation.
The Oklahoma National Guard is an essential element in the nation’s combat forces. We all hold our breath when they are sent to fight, but recognize it as a matter of honor and duty.
