Already proven cheaters, Russia has been caught again. The World Anti-Doping Agency effectively banned the nation from major sporting events for four years earlier this week. Among other things, that means Russia won’t be represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
After WADA proved a massive, national conspiracy to evade performance-enhancing drug bans during the 2014 Sochi games, no one competed under the Russian flag and many Russian athletes were banned from competitions in the 2016 Rio games and the 2018 winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
But Russia’s athletes, coaches and officials continued to cheat, according to WADA.
Russia’s national anti-doping agency was caught removing and altering its reports to international officials, WADA alleges. The Associated Press reported that in some cases, system messages were fabricated to thwart investigators and newly created files were back-dated to appear as if they originated in 2015.
“Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order,” WADA President Craig Reedie said. “It chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have indicated the ban will be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
As in the past, Russian athletes who were not involved in doping will be allowed to compete in Tokyo under a neutral flag. That irritates some who say the ban was essentially toothless: The cheaters in the Kremlin will continue to tout the “national” victories as if they were achieved under the Russian flag.
There have been times we’ve thought along those same lines, but it seems wrong to punish innocent athletes for deeds involving other people, acts that they didn’t know about and were beyond their control. Russia may be led by repeat-offender cheats and the nation’s honor may be further stained, but we should remain true to our belief that individuals are innocent until proven guilty.
