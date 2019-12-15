On Monday, the city panel overseeing the search for unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will receive its first report on subsurface scanning efforts by Oklahoma Archeological Survey scientists.
Earlier this year, the survey used three scanning techniques to look for evidence of hidden graves at Oaklawn Cemetery and Newblock Park.
The effort might find strong evidence of hidden graves, no evidence or inconclusive evidence.
Any hidden graves discovered might or might not be related to the events of 1921.
All of those results lead to difficult questions for the city concerning what to do next.
We have supported the city’s effort to search for hidden graves and support continuing the effort, regardless of Monday’s report.
Some have maintained that, because 37 death certificates were recorded at the time, only 37 people — 25 black and 12 white — died. That ignores the substantial record of oral history from black and white Tulsans of a much higher death toll and the obvious motive for city leaders at the time to keep the official death toll low.
We see at least two reasons for continuing the search.
First, as Mayor G.T. Bynum said in his recent state of the city speech, every Tulsan should be assured that the city will investigate every homicide within its borders ... no matter how challenging the case ... no matter how much time has passed. If officials covered up an even greater crime than is reflected in death certificates, that only makes the onus all the greater on the city to pursue the issue today.
Second, an accurate telling of history has it own value. The full understanding of any historic event evolves over time as we continue to search for more information. That’s especially true of our understanding of events that were intentionally covered up, and we know that — motivated by shame and a refusal to value the lives and property of the race massacre’s victims — Tulsa intentionally hid the story of the race massacre for decades, leaving it out of the history books and omitting it from school history classes.
Now that the city has started recognizing the truth of 1921, it is obliged to look for the whole truth.
