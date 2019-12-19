Sharply divided along partisan lines on just about everything, Congress managed to put together a compromise spending plan that avoids a partial federal shutdown at Christmastime.
Facing a Friday deadline, the $1.3 trillion legislation includes:
• $1.375 billion for continued construction of a wall along the southern border. That’s less than the $5 billion President Trump asked for, but more than opponents of the wall wanted to give. Trump can again transfer funds from other accounts to fund the wall, but the accounts he tapped earlier haven’t been replenished.
• Several Democratic spending priorities, including a 3.1% pay raise for federal employees, $25 million for federal gun violence research, $425 million in election security grants and a $208 million boost in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency.
• $7.6 billion for the 2020 Census, record funding for education programs including Head Start and a $22 billion increase in Pentagon funding.
The Washington Post reports that legislation linked to the spending bill includes raising the national age for tobacco sales to 21, a reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank of the United States and a permanent repeal of several Affordable Care Act taxes.
It’s a classic compromise. There’s stuff that both sides want, stuff for both sides to grumble about and missing stuff, which everyone is choosing to ignore.
In that last category, we would put the federal deficit, which charges ahead unabated. A profligate nation that repeatedly overspends its revenue in times of peace and full employment is begging for disaster. The national debt is over $22 trillion and growing every day.
The spending bill is less than ideal, but it does achieve the bare minimum expectation for our elected officials: They kept the lights on, the national parks open and the military in the field.
