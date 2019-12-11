Plans for a Route 66 interpretive center and commercial complex may be moving east.
A site near Cyrus Avery Plaza at Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive has long been the place described for the tourist attraction subsidized with public money.
But now the city is considering a public-private partnership for a Route 66 museum on five acres near the Mother Road Market at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue instead. The project could be part of a larger mixed-use development, according to Nick Doctor, chief of community development and policy for the city.
A document sent to prospective architecture firms by ITulsa LLC describes a $40 million mixed-use development on the northwest corner of 11th Street and Lewis Avenue that will include retail, 250 multifamily units and a 12,000-square-foot Route 66 museum.
Chris Ellison, owner of ITulsa, told the Tulsa World’s Kevin Canfield that the goal is to start construction by the end of 2020.
The city and county have been talking about a Route 66 museum at least since the run-up to the Vision 2025 campaign in 2003, and the 11th Street location has never been part of that discussion in public.
The Route 66 brand is strong. We think a museum could be a good draw to the city. Coupling it with private ventures — retail and restaurants — makes a world of sense. It would bring commerce and sales tax revenue to the city from visiting tourists. But the private funding to make the Avery Plaza location work hasn’t come together yet.
Both of the possible locations are legitimate. They’re both on Route 66.
But if the project is going to move, it shouldn’t be done without a full public discussion about why that’s the best plan. Whether or not city ordinances require a public hearing before the city considers walking away from the Avery Plaza site, the two tax votes and the public discussions that surrounded them created a moral obligation.
The city owes it to area property owners and voters to explain the options and then hear what the people think before a decision is made.
