Congratulations to Wendell Franklin, Tulsa’s next police chief.
On Wednesday, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Franklin’s promotion to the top post at the Tulsa Police Department as of Feb. 1. It will be a historic moment, the first time a black man has held the chief’s position on a permanent basis.
It’s hard to estimate the importance of an African American leader for a police department that historically has failed to protect the city’s black citizens and which has deep trust issues with its minority residents. We believe Franklin was chosen for the job because of his qualifications, not his race. But because of his race, he faces high expectations in helping the city resolve long-term, critical issues.
It cannot have been an easy choice for Bynum. TPD’s three deputy chiefs were also finalists for the post, and all of them had strong credentials. Meanwhile, many Tulsans said TPD needed a completely new direction and urged Bynum to consider a national search for the position.
In making his announcement, Bynum saluted Franklin’s clear vision for TPD, his ability to be an effective team builder with high standards and his knowledge of the realities of community policing.
Until recently, Franklin commanded TPD’s Gilcrease Division, which includes historically black north Tulsa. Bynum also said his experience as a front-line commander with a deep understanding of community policing distinguished Franklin as a candidate for the post.
All Tulsans — his supporters, those who liked one of the other candidates and those who wanted Bynum to look outside the department for leadership — should now rally around Franklin and give him an opportunity to lead the department his way. We should all wish him the best of luck and promise him our willingness to listen to his ideas and help him protect the people of Tulsa.
Wendell Franklin
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) listens to remarks by Chief Chuck Jordan at a press conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (center) gathers with his sons Coreon (left) and Brendon (right) for a photo after a news conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Major Wendell Franklin during a public meet and greet with the four remaining candidates for Tulsa police chief on January 17, 2020. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Brendon Franklin (left) and Arquicia Franklin (center), the son and wife of incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin, talk with Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Major Wendell Franklin during a public meet and greet with the four remaining candidates for Tulsa police chief on January 17, 2020. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) shakes hands with District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler after a news conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (center) takes a photo with his wife Arquicia Franklin (right) and Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert (left) after a press conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (left) takes part in a press conference announcing his appointment with Chief Chuck Jordan (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Major Wendell Franklin during a public meet and greet with the four remaining candidates for Tulsa police chief on January 17, 2020. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Joey Johnson
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (left) listens to remarks by Mayor G.T. Bynum at a press conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Arquicia Franklin (left), wife of incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin, talks with Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert after incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin's appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) greets a supporter after a press conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (enter) takes part in a press conference announcing his appointment with Mayor G.T. Bynum (left) and Chief Chuck Jordan (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Arquicia Franklin (center), wife of incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin, talks with city councilors after incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin's appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (left) takes part in a press conference announcing his appointment with Mayor G.T. Bynum (center) and Chief Chuck Jordan (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) and Mayor G.T. Bynum (left) walk to a press conference announcing Franklin’s appointment at Tulsa City Hall on Wednesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (left) makes remarks with Police Chief Chuck Jordan (right) during a press conference announcing Franklin's appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (center) takes the podium after his introduction with Mayor G.T. Bynum (left) and Chief Chuck Jordan (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (center) takes the podium after his introduction by Mayor G.T. Bynum. At right is Chief Chuck Jordan. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) gets a hug from a fellow officer after a press conference announcing his appointment Wednesday at City Hall. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Brendon Franklin (left) and Arquicia Franklin (center), the son and wife of incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin, talk with Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) shakes hands with District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler after a news conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Police Chief Chuck Jordan (center) makes remarks at a press conference announcing the appointment of incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (center) takes the podium after his introduction with Mayor G.T. Bynum (left) and Chief Chuck Jordan (right) at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Incoming Police Chief Wendell Franklin (right) talks with Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado after a press conference announcing his appointment at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officer Wendell Franklin (left) is promoted to sergeant during a promotion ceremony at the Tulsa City Hall on August 1,2003, presenting is Deputy Chief Charlie Jackson. photo James Gibbard
James Gibbard
Kyree Barnett (center) takes part in a team-building exercise with Tulsa Police officer Khara Rogers (left) and Maj. Wendell Franklin (right) at the Helmzar Challenge Course, 1006 N. Quaker Ave., in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Students from Phoenix Rising Alternative School visited the course with a group of police officers as part of an ongoing outreach program. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Tulsa Police Maj. Wendell Franklin (center) takes part in a team-building exercise with officer Khara Rogers (left), Kyree Barnett (top left) and Roy Warledo (top right) at the Helmzar Challenge Course, 1006 N. Quaker Ave., in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Students from Phoenix Rising Alternative School visited the course with a group of police officers as part of an ongoing outreach program. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Tulsa Police Maj. Wendell Franklin (center) demonstrates an encounter with police with Sgt. Richard Meulenberg (left) and Officer Jason Edwards (right) during a meeting of Project Trust, a police outreach program at the Phoenix Rising Alternative School in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Matt Barnard
