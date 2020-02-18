This year, in states across the nation, communities will gather to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. On Saturday, the Tulsa Historical Society will host its own event. Mirroring the tactics of the women who advocated for the right to vote in the early 20th century, participants are encouraged to dress in white, a symbolic color, along with purple and yellow, chosen by the National Woman’s Party in 1913.
This event is fitting, given that pageantry was crucial in the fight for women’s suffrage. Taking to the streets in such public ways was a bold disruption of the cultural norms of the time. Demanding to be seen — and to have a political voice — was an affront to the very notion that women should be confined to the home. Suffrage activists were savvy and media-smart. Coordinating colors, banners, signs, buttons and songs all became important tools of distilling what was a truly radical message into an effective public spectacle.
In 2020 — a year that also brings with it a hotly contested presidential election season — it’s worth reflecting. If pageantry and parades are useful tools to help us commemorate the victory, they also risk obscuring the long, contentious and dangerous realities faced by suffrage advocates. Images of women marching orderly through public streets are ingrained in many of our historical memories of the movement, as though this was a forward march in an inevitable progression. In reality, the movement suffered many setbacks; their success was uncertain and their gains sometimes limited.
This was actually a multigenerational movement, spanning seven decades. Over time, activists learned how to reach a wider audience, crafting arguments that both reflected and challenged the gender norms of the day. After all, if women could clean up the home, activists asserted, they could certainly clean up the state houses. Their goals were both truly radical and — ultimately — possible.
We can learn important lessons from the labor of suffrage activists. While marches and public displays were important, they were only effective because women sustained the hard work of political activism. In our era of protest by social media posts, the tangible elements of activism often fall to the wayside. Yet, any “radical” change requires people to do the grunt work —to knock on doors, to show up to public events, to pressure public officials.
The suffrage movement shows us that, even when seemingly won, the fight for voting rights is an ongoing process. The 19th Amendment did not bring universal suffrage. Jim Crow laws kept African Americans from voting in the South; Chinese residents were barred from the franchise until 1943, and Native Americans could not vote in every state until 1962. Even with a constitutional amendment, political and legal barriers remained.
A look at the struggle for women’s suffrage also warns us of the potential limitations to that very right. Today, Oklahoma and states across the country face numerous challenges to the franchise. Practices such as gerrymandering continue to allow parties to choose their constituents rather than the other way around. Likewise, public debates over mass incarceration (a problem that has gained attention across the political spectrum) have highlighted the fact that millions of Americans lose their right to vote after felony convictions. In Oklahoma — the state with the highest incarceration rate among women in the country — this takes on particular urgency.
As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, we need to remember how truly radical the activists’ goals were, how hard they fought and how often they faced failures over multiple generations. To honor their efforts is to continue to exercise and expand the political rights they earned for us — both in public, but more importantly, at the ballot box.
Holly M. Karibo, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of history at Oklahoma State University’s Stillwater campus.