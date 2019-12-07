We support a proposal to cap insulin costs for insured Oklahomans who depend on the hormone to control their diabetes.
Sen. Jason Smalley, R-Stroud, has proposed Senate Bill 1082, which would put at $100 limit on copays for a 30-day insulin supply.
That’s still a high price relative to most ordinary medicine for insured patients, but it would help lighten the cost burden for a treatment that is a matter of life or death.
There’s still a lot of legislative work to be done on the bill, but we were encouraged to see the state’s biggest health care insurance company respond to the issue with an apparently open mind.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma supports making insulin affordable and accessible to all who need it,” J.T. Petherick, associate vice president for government relations and public affairs, told the Tulsa World’s Barbara Hoberock.
Petherick also rightly pointed out that insurance companies don’t set insulin prices.
“Unfortunately, significant price increases by the manufacturers have increased the burden on those who need this life-saving medication,” he said.
We see that point. The underlying problem here isn’t that insurance companies have raised their copays without cause, but that insulin prices have skyrocketed, nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013, according to the American Diabetes Association. Capping copays treats a deadly symptom but does nothing about the disease.
Patents protect insulin manufacturers, and the most effective insulins have no generic option. A more comprehensive solution for more than 7.4 million insulin-dependent Americans with diabetes probably will require action by Congress, but until that’s possible, SB 1082 is a good step.
It needs to be said that the economics of a copay cap could legitimately lead to higher premiums for people who don’t have diabetes and don’t use insulin.
But pushing costs upstream to the insurance companies and their policyholders is appropriate. One of the primary purposes of health insurance is to share risks and costs across broad populations and thus reduce their crushing potential for individuals. We all pay so that no one is overwhelmed by costs.
While the Legislature is taking on this needed change for insured Oklahomans, perhaps they’ll also take a moment to consider what they could do for working poor Oklahomans who need insulin but can’t afford insurance. Two words come to mind: Medicaid expansion.
