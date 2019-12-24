Merry Christmas. Feliz Navidad. Joyeux Noël. Buon Natale. Frohe Weihnachten. Mele Kalikimaka. God Jul.
And, happy holidays too.
No matter how you say it, we wish everyone a happy day full of love, kindness and generosity.
In times where our nation, and families, appearing to be pulling apart over matters of politics or culture, today is for setting it all aside. Take in a yuletide reflection to offer thanks and giving.
The Christmas story is a promise of peace on earth and goodwill toward men. It was sung by angels in a field to scared shepherds and relayed to magi through a star.
It has been embraced in the Christian world and beyond. It resonates as hope that we can all be better.
Looking around our community, we see this happening every day.
For the past month, Tulsa World readers have responded with thousands of dollars in donations to the Santa Project to help our neighbors having a tough time. Families profiled show they have remained optimistic and kept their faith in humanity.
Tulsa police officers have been stealthily giving away $30,000 in the past two weeks as a random acts of kindness program to people they see needing a helping hand.
The Tulsa Area United Way has one of the nation’s most successful annual fundraising drives and robust Day of Caring for volunteers to boost area nonprofits. Those organizations work tirelessly to ensure the safety and health of our community.
Strangers have left gloves and hats along fences at schools so kids without those winter items can simply pick them up. Many gift and food drives are ongoing to make sure every child gets a toy and every family can share in a feast.
Throughout the year, volunteers are at homeless shelters, saving abandoned pets, raising money for schools, visiting nursing homes, helping struggling students read, and the list of good deeds can go on.
We never tire of saying Merry Christmas as a way to spread this message. We wish everyone a happy holiday filled with faith, family and friends.
