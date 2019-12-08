Oklahoma’s criminal justice reform is being held back by the state’s mandatory court fees, fines, bail and driving restrictions for people in the criminal justice system.
Financial punishments have created never-ending debt for people who have otherwise paid their debt for past mistakes. Far too often, the result is that people end up in jail solely for being poor.
In an eye-opening five-part Tulsa World series published last week, reporters found former inmates unable to keep a job, get out of poverty or become self-sufficient due to high court-required costs.
For at least three decades, Oklahoma led the nation in female incarceration and been among the leaders in overall imprisonment. Passage three years ago of State Questions 781 and 782 prompted reforms on drug offense classifications and inspired more parole board commutations.
Next up for lawmakers ought to be tackling the financial burdens placed on defendants and former prisoners. Several options are on the table for the upcoming session.
Among the ideas worthy of quick consideration are moving unpaid costs to civil debt so people will not be arrested only for owing money, improving hearings to determine ability to pay and notifying defendants upfront about total and exact costs.
Another measure ought to examine the overuse of driver’s license revocation and costs associated with regaining a license. For most Oklahomans, a vehicle is necessary for basic life functions such as getting to work and taking children to school.
Oklahoma should be ashamed of the way it allows economic penalties to perpetuate the cycle of punishment against people convicted of relatively minor crimes. Too often their worst crime, the one we can’t seem to forgive, is being poor.
