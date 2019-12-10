Congratulations to the Owasso Rams football team, which won the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association 6A-I football championship Saturday night.
Owasso defeated the Jenks Trojans in a closely fought game that could have gone either way until the final seconds. The win wrapped up a 13-0 season and Owasso’s second championship in three years.
The game will long be remembered for Owasso Coach Bill Blankenship’s high-stakes fourth quarter gamble. With his team on its own 10-yard line and facing a fourth-and-inches decision, Blankenship kept his offense on the field. Quarterback Cole Dugger ran a sneak that gained just enough to retain possession.
Congratulations also to the Bixby Spartans and the Lincoln Christian Bulldogs, champions in OSSAA’s Class 6AII and 3A divisions. On Saturday, the Metro Christian Patriots square off against the Vian in the Class 2A championship game and Regent Prep Rams take on Shattuck for the Class B championship.
Winning a championship game is a memory for life and a mark of excellence. It exhibits athleticism, dedication, spirit, planning and an ability to work hard as a group toward a worthy goal. The players get the top honors, but everyone involved — coaches, parents, teachers, fellow students and fans — gets to share in the glory. Whether you were on the field or just paid your property tax bill, you were part of something big.
Local teams have dominated Oklahoma high school football for a generation, especially in the largest classes. Owasso’s win marks the 24th consecutive year that a metropolitan Tulsa team has won the OSSAA championship in the largest class. Winning championships isn’t a birthright to Tulsa-area teams. It’s a record that starts fresh every fall and is only preserved by dedication and effort. We take pride in this remarkable record of victory and the hard work that it reflects.
Featured video