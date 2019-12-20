Replacing Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan could be a defining moment for Mayor G.T. Bynum and the city, and he’s getting plenty of advice on how to do it.
One city council member is urging Bynum to choose a Tulsa Police insider Another says it has to be someone from out of state. Others push Bynum to appoint TPD’s first female or black chief.
So far, Bynum hasn’t given any hint about what direction he’s headed, except that he wants “the best person in the country to lead the Tulsa Police Department.” That’s not setting the bar too high, is it?
To his credit, Bynum has announced three public sessions to hear input on the process.
Jordan, 72, is retiring effective Feb. 1. He won’t be an easy leader to replace.
Jordan’s 32 years in the field as a rank-and-file officer gave him irrefutable credibility with his officers. He had walked the walk.
The next chief faces significant challenges. He or she will be overseeing an expanding department and must do so without allowing the quality of recruits to drop. He or she must bridge the trust gap between the department and the city’s black community and other groups with past issues with TPD. He or she must continue the transformation of the department to a community-based policing model.
The next police chief will need to be a deft communicator, an alliance-builder and an able administrator.
It’s a tall order to fill, and the process Bynum uses to get to that point is important.
We urge him to be deliberate, inclusive and transparent in his selection process and to solicit the input of all the stakeholders, including but not limited to the black community, the Hispanic community, the LGBTQ community, the city’s elected leadership and TPD officers.
Bynum has said he hopes to have interviewed all internal candidates by the end of January. After that, he could choose to open the process to external candidates. He hasn’t set a timeline for his decision.
Law enforcement is key point of interaction between the city and its citizens. It’s critical that Bynum get this decision right.