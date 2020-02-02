The state board of education ought to follow the wisdom of Tulsa Public Schools board members in rejecting a charter school in an undeveloped part of the city.
The unanimous TPS vote against the proposed Harlow Creek Elementary was more a formality of state law. Earlier, an administrator turned down the application without taking it to a board vote.
The state board could receive the same application seeking it as a sponsor as early as February.
Would-be founder Scott Pardee previously sought the state board’s approval but was told the TPS board needed to officially vote no.
No matter who receives this proposal, it ought to go nowhere.
The prospective elementary is part of a larger multimillion-dollar real estate project called “Evolving Communities” located in the Osage Hills near Edison Street and 33rd West Avenue. Ground has yet to be broken.
Charter schools should not be a vehicle for real estate development. They were meant to develop best practices outside state regulations and be open to all students in the district.
TPS rejected the application because it had no evidence of a school building or alternative facility. It had no solid financial plan, coherent educational design or system for supporting teacher development.
It omitted procedures for student transportation and child nutrition.
These are fundamental expectations for public schools.
For charter schools, we look for how a group will address unique challenges or offer an approach not existing in the district. These are experimental education methods backed with sound research and planning.
Charter schools have place among school options and in partnership with traditional public education.
This proposal is not up to our standard for charter schools for Tulsa or Oklahoma.
