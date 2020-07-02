Tulsa is left stunned and heartbroken by the death of police Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year TPD veteran gunned down in a senseless act of violence.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, a recent Tulsa Police Academy graduate, still fights for his life in a Tulsa hospital.
The two were each shot three times while struggling with a convicted felon near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue Monday night. The man was pulled over on a traffic violation, driving a car with an expired temporary tag.
The shooter — not named here by design — allegedly pulled a handgun from beneath the driver’s seat, shot the officers and then escaped in a waiting vehicle, allegedly driven by another man.
It is a crime that cries out for justice. We know the officers investigating the shooting will turn over every rock gathering evidence. No one would want anything less than the full measure of justice for Sgt. Johnson.
The shooting reminds us all again that police officers put their lives on the line every day, never knowing what will come out of the driver’s seat of the next vehicle they stop. They are brave and selfless and sometimes not appropriately appreciated. We honor their service, knowing how much we rely on their honor and courage.
A hero to the end, Johnson’s organs were donated so that others might get new life from this horrible tragedy.
“Sgt. Johnson was a good man who made our lives better,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday.
“Tulsa’s a city that loves and honors heroes,” the mayor said. “Today we feel the tremendous pain of losing one.
“In the days ahead, I hope that both the Johnson family and the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department will feel our city gathered around them, showing that same love for them that Sgt. Johnson and his sacrifice showed for us.”
