Local and national leaders have lengthened and strengthened COVID-19 public distancing requirements, reflecting the best advice of health officials and underlining the seriousness of the situation.
We support these actions.
On Saturday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt jointly issued shelter-in-place orders through April 16 — an aggressive move to slow spread of the virus.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended federal public distancing guidelines through the end of April.
We believe these are smart and necessary decisions to stem the fast-moving, potentially deadly virus.
Americans don’t like being told what to do, and many have ignored public health recommendations. Some continue to defy orders or look for loopholes.
But confirmed cases and deaths due to complications from the virus are still rising at an alarming rate.
The latest statistical projections show COVID-19-related deaths ranging between 100,000 and 200,000 in the U.S. with millions of people infected, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
A peak might come as early as two weeks but could be longer. In Tulsa, that high point is expected to be later, possibly mid-May.
When cases begin to taper, it will take time to build confidence in the safety of our community systems.
The speed and strength of the recovery will depend on the actions of Americans.
We appreciate Trump’s evolution on his approach.
Trump said his previous desire to have the country back in full operation by Easter had been “an aspiration.”
“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” he said Sunday. “That would be the greatest loss of all.”
The mayors of Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Norman and other large cities have shown strong leadership during this crisis with decisiveness and clear communication.
Now, we ask residents to do their part; keep a safe distance from others and stay home when possible.
