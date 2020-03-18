On Monday, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist announced the district would close until at least April 6. Subsequently, the state school board decided to do the same thing statewide.
On Tuesday, Mayor G.T. Bynum ordered most Tulsa bars and restaurants closed indefinitely.
Public policy choices that seemed unimaginable only a few days ago are now necessary to deal with the deadly threat of coronavirus.
The unprecedented challenges of the situation have required brave leadership. Frankly, we’ve seen a lot of that locally in recent days, and it has made us proud amid our fear.
Both choices are right. They will help slow social spread of the virus, which means our health care network will have a better chance of addressing it. More important, they will mean some people and their families won’t get the disease.
That said, neither was an easy choice.
Closing the schools interrupts children’s educations, displaces some children from their most reliable source of food and security and raises child care issues for parents throughout the city.
Closing restaurants puts thousands of people out of work and puts the future of a lot of small businesses in doubt.
And there will be other unanticipated implications for the moves. Those will play out before our eyes, and addressing them will require more creative, brave leadership, but right now lessening the disease’s impact is the higher social priority.
We’re in a brave new world of policy choices that have to be considered carefully but made with an understanding that we’re not sure of all their implications.
Our leaders must act, act quickly and often act without knowing everything they might want to know first. We urge them to make their decisions on the basis of the best information available and after broad consultation with those effected insofar as that is possible.
But, ultimately, they will have to act with faith in our society’s ability to adapt to what is certain to be a continuing challenge.
