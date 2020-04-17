President Donald Trump and some of the nation’s governors publicly debated this week who gets to say when the nation’s economy-wrecking COVID-19 shutdown should end.
At a Tuesday press conference, Trump said he has the “ultimate authority” and that local leaders “can’t do anything without the president of the United States.”
Apparently ignoring that, governors on the East and West coasts were forming multistate coalitions to explore how and when to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
On Wednesday, Trump seemed to back off the conflict, saying he was going to authorize all 50 governors to make the decision.
It had been a moment of dispute and schism when the nation needed unity.
Whoever has the authority better not take it too quickly.
As isolating, unhappy, expensive and altogether lousy as the COVID-19 shutdown has been, everyone should agree on one thing: We don’t want to do it again.
And if we come out of isolation too quickly, if the contagion numbers begin rising again, if the health care system’s capacity is put in danger again, a second shutdown is a horrible possibility.
The decision to reopen society is ultimately a political one but one that has to be guided by qualified public health advice.
It seems likely that the answer will come gradually and will largely depend on the nation’s ability to greatly expand testing ability and speed. The virus didn’t hit all of the nation at the same time, and the states didn’t respond with uniform speed or vigor, so we shouldn’t be thinking about a single national reemergence date.
A lot of bad economic and social metrics are skyrocketing, and a lot of good ones are plummeting. Americans who are accustomed to working for a living are being forced to sit idle, and they aren’t very happy about it.
Nerves are frayed, and the situation isn’t made one bit better by the indefinite nature of the challenge.
But as much as we all want the national nightmare to end, the only thing anyone can say right now is that it needs to last as long as necessary.
