Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHWESTERN MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... NORTHERN OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 145 AM CDT. * AT 1037 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OKMULGEE... WAGONER... BRISTOW... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... OKFUSKEE... GLENPOOL... COWETA... CATOOSA... VERDIGRIS... HASKELL... INOLA... KIEFER... BEGGS... MOUNDS... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 247.