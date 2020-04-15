Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest man, predicted details of the coronavirus pandemic with great accuracy six years ago.
In a 2014 TED Talk, Gates said the world was not ready for the challenge of a world pandemic. His calls for governments and industry to prepare for the threat were largely unheeded, and when the pandemic arrived, we were not ready.
In a fascinating interview with the BBC Sunday, Gates predicted that we will survive the COVID-19 challenge, society will eventually return to normal and the world economy will rebuild but that it will take longer than it should because of our failure to prepare.
Gates said the world has several phases to go through before things will return to normal and that if those processes aren’t handled correctly, there could be significant setbacks.
Ultimately, only an effective, safe vaccine with worldwide distribution will allow the world to return to normal, a process that likely will take 18 months, perhaps a little less, he said.
Had the world listened to Gates six years ago, we’d be in a better place. The government would have practiced for pandemic scenarios and built the infrastructure needed to react quickly and in an organized fashion.
Gates has put his fortune into the pandemic response, funding the infrastructure to manufacture several of the promising potential COVID-19 vaccines so the world will be ready faster for the one that works best.
The lesson to be learned, Gates says, is that we must prepare for the next epidemic, for there certainly will be one.
That means being ready to roll out testing for the next disease inside of a month, treatments in four months and a vaccine within a year. That can be done, but only if we start thinking about how to do it before we have to.
The COVID-19 challenge is the most dramatic challenge to humanity in our lifetimes, Gates said. It’d be a pity if we don’t come away from it with some wisdom and an ability to protect ourselves better next time.
