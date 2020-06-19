Happy Juneteenth.
Thanks to President Donald Trump’s decision to appear in Tulsa this weekend, the spotlight of the world is on our city and its shameful history on race issues. It has produced a great deal of sound and fury across the political spectrum.
So, before things go any further, we want to say that Juneteenth, the anniversary of the actual end of slavery, is worth celebrating here and throughout the nation and that Tulsa’s marking of the anniversary should not take a backseat to what’s going to happen on the other side of downtown the next day.
We’ll add this to make it clear: Black lives matter.
Our nation’s history of slavery is a horrifying sin, and one that has not been atoned.
The Rev. Al Sharpton will speak at Friday’s Juneteenth rally in the Greenwood District.
Like Trump, Sharpton is a controversial figure.
Like Trump’s, Sharpton’s perspective is shared by a lot of Tulsans who are eager to hear him.
Like Trump’s rally, we fear the Sharpton appearance could leave our community more divided and less likely to move toward healing.
Like the Trump rally, we’d love to be wrong about that.
Like Trump’s rally, Juneteenth organizers are urging COVID-19 precautions on their audience and taking some common sense precautions.
Unlike Trump’s rally, the Juneteenth celebration will be held outside, an important difference from a public health perspective.
But like Trump’s rally, we don’t think a mass gathering of people standing close together and cheering is a good public health idea.
On Monday, we editorialized on behalf of the community that we didn’t think Trump’s appearance was good for Tulsa. We didn’t urge the city or the state to prevent it, which would be an obvious and wrong violation of the First Amendment.
We don’t think a Sharpton appearance — which was provoked by Trump’s choice of Tulsa — will be good for the city, either. But, in exactly the same way, we don’t think the government can or should do anything to prevent it. Free expression of political thought without government interference is at the heart of the First Amendment.
